Free Fire Max pre-registrations milestone rewards revealed: How to get free outfits

Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of Free Fire developed by Garena to provide a premium gameplay experience while retaining the original substance. Graphics, special effects, animations, and other aspects of the game have all received improvements. Moreover, players can carry forward their progress directly to this variant.

Users have been looking for this version for a while now. Finally, the pre-registration phase for the title has recently opened globally.

How to get Free Fire Max pre-registration milestone?

There are 5 different milestone rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Garena has announced milestone rewards for those who pre-register for Free Fire Max, just like in the Middle East. Here is a list of the prizes:

5 million users – Max Raychaser (Bottom)

10 million users – 2x Gold Royale Voucher

15 million users – Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

20 million users – Cyber Max Skyboard

30 million users – Max Raychaser (Head)

Players will have to pre-register to get the rewards.

They also stand a chance to net various other items by inviting their friends to pre-register for Free Fire Max.

Users can earn items by inviting their friends (Image via Free Fire)

Inviting friends will also net several rewards. They are as follows:

One user – Max Raychaser (Shoes)

Two users - Max Raychaser (Mask)

Three users – Max Raychaser (Top)

Four users – Cyber Max Loot Box

Five users – 10x Diamond Royale Voucher

In addition to completing all the milestones, users will also need to invite five of their friends to receive the complete Max Raychaser female bundle.

The top 50 users will attain Max Raycatcher (Bundle) (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, the top 50 players who invite the most users will win an exclusive male Max Raycatcher (Bundle).

It is worth noting that players will get all the rewards, including the milestone and invitation rewards, from the Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption page after the release of Free Fire Max.

The procedure to pre-register

Step 1: You need to run Free Fire on your device and then open the event section.

You are required to hit on the go-to button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you must navigate through the news section and then select ‘FFMAX Pre-register. Hit the go-to button.

After that, you need to press the pre-register button to proceed ahead (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Press the pre-register button now.

You need to select your operating system and press confirm button.

Step 4: A dialog box will appear. You need to press the confirm button.

You can also generate an invitation link by tapping on the Invite Now button by scrolling downward.

Edited by Srijan Sen