Free Fire MAX Rank season supplies: Get free Diamond Royale vouchers and more

Events have always been one of the most popular ways for players to earn free rewards in Free Fire MAX. To keep the community engaged, developers introduce new ones on a pretty regular basis.

Season 26 of the Battle Royale mode began in the game, following the conclusion of Season 25 a few days back. Today, several other events based on the same have also been introduced, each of which offers a variety of rewards.

Free Fire MAX: Details on how to get free rewards from the New Rank Supplies event

The event started today in the game (Image via Garena)

After the new ranked season, the ‘New Rank Supplies’ event has recently commenced in Free Fire MAX. It started today, 20 February and will be available to the players until 27 February.

There are specific missions that individuals must complete to get their hands on the various rewards set by the developers, including Diamond Royale Vouchers, Incubator Vouchers and more:

Play 10 matches: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Play 20 matches: 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Play 50 matches 2x Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate

Kill enemies 10 times: Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Kill enemies 20 times: 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

Kill enemies 50 times: 2x Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate

Reach Gold III in BR: 3x Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Reach Platinum IV in BR: 2x Incubator Vouchers

Apart from this, another event based on the recently commenced BR-Ranked Season 26 has started – ‘BR Climb UP.’

Steps to access the event and claim rewards

Once the objectives have been completed, the steps mentioned below can be followed by the players:

Step 1: Head over to the ‘Events’ tab in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the ‘Calendar’ icon.

Step 2: Next, gamers can tap on the ‘New Rank Supplies’ event. There will then be a ‘Claim’ icon beside the rewards.

Step 3: Individuals can finally claim them by clicking on the respective button.

Although these missions will take some time, they are not hard and players can complete them within a few days. Consequently, they must not miss the opportunity to get all the rewards entirely for free.

