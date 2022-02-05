Free Fire Ranked Season 26 expected release date for all regions

Free Fire has a separate ranking system for the battle royale and clash squad modes, which generates a sense of competitiveness among the players to gain the highest level —— Grand Master. Seasons last about a few months, and users' rank is reset at its end.

Battle Royale Ranked Season 25 started in late December, and gamers still have time to improve their rank to receive rank-up rewards and season rewards. Additionally, they are looking forward to the upcoming Season 26 since it will bring new awards that can be acquired by climbing to the higher echelons of the game.

Free Fire Ranked Season 26

Expected start date and time

The current rank season will end on 18 February 2022 (Image via Free Fire)

The new rank season in Free Fire starts a few hours after the current one concludes. Season 25 of Ranked will culminate on 18 February 2022, and the next season is expected to begin on the same day in each region.

Gamers will be unable to access the ranked BR mode for a few hours, and when they attempt to play the ranked mode before the start of the next season, a message will appear stating that this mode is not yet open.

Usually, the season new season starts at 9 am UTC which translates to the following in the given region:

India – 2.30 pm IST

Indonesia – 4.00 pm WIB

Brazil – 6.00 am BRT

Europe – 10.00 am CET

North America – 4.00 am EST

This is just an estimate as the developers have not announced an official date and time yet.

Rewards

The rewards for the BR-Ranked 26 were leaked a few weeks ago. Gamers will receive FAMAS Season 26 Exclusive: Laura for achieving Gold 1. They can see a preview of all the items, including a banner, jacket, and more, in the video given above.

Rank reset

The rank reset (Image via Free Fire)

Once the season ends, the ranks will soft reset, and users will get down to the lower tier. Since those in the Master rank will also come down to Diamond 1, it is the right time to push the rank.

The details of which are as follows:

Also Read Article Continues below

Bronze 1 and 2 will reset to Bronze 1

Bronze 3 and Silver 1 will reset to Bronze 2

Bronze I and Bronze II will reset to Bronze I

Bronze III and Silver I will reset to Bronze II

Silver II and Silver III will reset to Silver I

Gold I and Gold II will reset to Silver II

Gold III and Gold IV will reset to Silver III

Platinum I and II will reset to Gold I

Platinum III and IV will reset to Gold II

Diamond I will reset to Gold III

Diamond II will reset to Gold IV

Diamond III and Diamond IV will reset to Platinum I

Heroic will reset to Platinum III

Master will reset to Diamond 1

Edited by Ravi Iyer