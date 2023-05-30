Free Fire MAX Rascal Top-Up event: How to get Animal Rascal Gloo Wall and Lucky Kitten Backpack

There is no shortage of Top-Up events in Free Fire MAX. One event is usually followed by another, and each provides tantalizing deals on successful in-app purchases. Rascal Top-Up is the latest one to the foray, and it features two free rewards, a mythic cosmetic, and a Gloo Wall skin. Players have time until June 5, 2023, to meet the requirements and receive the rewards.

These top-up events are designed to give gamers additional rewards for purchasing diamonds. These subsequently enhance the value received on the money spent by the players. As a result, individuals often wait for their preferred rewards before making a purchase.

Steps to get free rewards from the Rascal Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX

The Rascal Top-Up event was implemented in Free Fire MAX on May 30, 2023. Similar to any other event of this nature, it will be available for about a week. Players do not have to complete difficult tasks as part of the but instead purchase diamonds within the given time frame.

The rewards available as part of the Rascal Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX and their corresponding set of purchase requirements are as follows:

Get a free Lucky Kitten Backpack on the purchase of 100 diamonds

Get a free Gloo Wall – Animal Rascal on the purchase of 300 diamonds

Readers need not acquire 100 and 300 diamonds separately, as these requirements are linked. Every purchase will be counted towards both items, and a total top-up of 300 diamonds will get players the two items while the event is underway.

The process of top-up diamonds in Free Fire MAX and collecting the rewards through the corresponding event tab is not difficult and will not take more than a few minutes. Here are the detailed instructions for the players to follow:

Step 1: Directly access the in-app purchase section after signing in to Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: Click the button below the preferred top-up pack from the long list of available options.

Complete the payment to receive the diamonds. Individuals should also keep the event's requirements in mind while purchasing. An in-game purchase of 300 diamonds for INR 240 is sufficient for both items. Moreover, making any bigger acquisition is detrimental to the value received.

Step 3: Individuals are eligible to claim the rewards once the diamonds are reflected in their account. They can access the Rascal Top-Up section under the event tab to collect the rewards.

Step 4: Finally, they can click the claim button on the right side of the items to receive them.

These two items are supposed to be free since players are only required to purchase diamonds instead of spending the premium currency.

Moreover, the items are precious because if individuals had to obtain them from the store, they would have to pay even more for diamonds.

