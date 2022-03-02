Free Fire MAX redeem code for today (2 March 2022): Get free loot crate rewards in easy steps

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are by far the quickest and most convenient way for players to receive appealing in-game items without having to spend a single penny. Garena distributes them on special occasions, achieving particular milestones and even during live streams.

These codes regularly provide gun crates and loot boxes. Opening these can result in a permanent gun skin for free. As a result, players can hardly pass up these redeem codes like any other freebies within the game. Furthermore, unlike events that are difficult for new players, the codes are rather simple to use.

Free Fire MAX redeem code for 2 March 2022

The reward for one of the Free Fire MAX redeem codes (Image via Garena)

B6Q8VY2TJUCM – 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

8HKNP6QR723U – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

These Free Fire redemption codes have been tested and are functioning as of the time of writing this article. The rewards are exclusively available to players on the Europe server, and they need to act swiftly to obtain them.

Some previously released redeem codes for the European server:

FJHMP4KVEMV9

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

XT2SMB3YDWE2

KNNAAMTJSMWS

Players can find more codes for other servers here.

Steps to collecting the rewards

The procedure for collecting the rewards is not very difficult, and gamers may simply follow the steps given below:

Step 1: You should first access the settings within Free Fire and bind your ID to one of the possible options if you have not done so far.

Gamers cannot use redeem codes without signing in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you must head to the game’s Rewards Redemption Site. This link will redirect you directly to the webpage, and subsequently, you will be required to sign in through one of the options.

Step 3: Once you have successfully signed in, paste the code into the text field and hit the confirm button. A message informing the user if the redemption was accomplished successfully or not will be displayed.

Step 4: Next, you must open the game and get the rewards through your inbox and subsequently open the crate from the vault to receive the gun skin.

Errors

One of the possible errors (Image via Garena)

Anyone attempting to redeem this code from a server other than the one specified will receive an error message indicating that the redemption was unsuccessful due to the code not being valid in their region. Additionally, after the code crosses its expiry date, it becomes invalid, and players attempting to redeem it will face an error.

