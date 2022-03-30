Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (30th March): Redemption process and free rewards

Over time, the number of cosmetics accessible in Free Fire MAX has expanded, and players now have a multitude of options at their disposal. However, most unique in-game items require the procurement of diamonds, which is not always feasible. As a result, free-to-play gamers are forced to seek alternate measures.

Redeem codes turn out to be the perfect option for all such individuals since they require little effort and provide a range of unique items like skins, loot crates, and more.

These particular codes have to be used on the game’s Rewards Redemption Site. The following section provides more light on the exact procedure while also providing the latest codes.

Note: The accounts in Free Fire and MAX are the same, so, upon the redemption, the items will be sent to the players regardless of their version.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards (30 March)

Here are a few of the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes:

1) FF11MB2C3DTG: Soul of Andes Backpack and Royal Force Loot Crate

2) WCMERVCMUSZ9: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

3) MCP23YRXQW6Y: 2x Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate

4) AJ2Q3FQ2MDRK: 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

5) CKU7XZ2UXYPP: 2x Art of War Weapon Loot Crate and 1x Incubator Voucher

6) E7FPND427X68: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps to use the codes and receive free rewards

These are the steps that gamers can follow to use the redeem codes and receive free items:

Step 1: Access Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site via a web browser.

There are numerous fake sites on the internet, and players must not get fooled by them. To avoid any confusion, they can use this link to reach the official one directly.

Users can use any of these sign in options on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using one of the six accessible methods. Paste the redeem code onto the text field.

Step 3: Use the ‘Confirm’ button to proceed with the redemption procedure.

Individuals can press 'Confirm' once they enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

The rewards will be delivered via the in-game mail system after the process has been completed successfully. It may take up to 24 hours for the same to reflect.

