Free Fire MAX season 46 Elite Pass release date, price and more

The Elite Pass is an effective technique for getting cosmetics and other rewards in Free Fire MAX. Essentially, individuals are required to complete specific missions to acquire badges. Once players have gathered a certain amount, they will be able to redeem the items that the developers have set at different tiers.

The game's creators put out a new pass with a fresh set of rewards that feature costumes, skins, and several other items every month. The current Season 45 pass is set to conclude in the coming few days, and the game's community is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next one.

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 46

Start date and theme

The current Free Fire MAX pass ends in 5 days (Image via Garena)

As mentioned earlier, the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass is active for one month at a time, and the current Papyrus Rebel set will only be available for a few more days.

Accordingly, it will come to a close on 28 February 2022, and the highly awaited Season 46 pass, which, according to leaks, is called Copper Prodigies, will begin on 1 March 2022.

Price

The cost of the Elite Pass is expected to remain the same, with gamers having to spend 499 diamonds to upgrade to the Elite Bundle and 999 diamonds for the Elite Bundle.

Additionally, users will also have the option to pre-order the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds and win an exclusive reward. This includes all the perks like 50 badges and more.

Leaks

Generally, leaks about the Elite Pass come weeks in advance of its release, and the same has been the case for Season 46 as well. A few of the items revealed by the leakers are as follows:

Motor Bike – Copper Light (0 Badges)

UMP – Copper Light (10 Badges)

Mechnicia Bronze Bundle (50 Badges)

Mech Bunny Skyboard (100 Badges)

Grenade – Gas Blast (125 Badges)

Genius Skull Loot Box (150 Badges)

Mechnician Brass Bundle (225 Badges)

Note: These are just leaks, and the rewards may or may not be the same upon release. As a result, gamers must take these with a pinch of salt.

Edited by Atul S