Free Fire MAX Shinobi Spin event: How to get the new Shinobi Ablaze bundle

Garena recently brought the Shinobi spin event to the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. This brought new themed cosmetics comprising Shinobi Ablaze Bundle, Burning Lily Goo Wall, and Shinobi Ignite Bundle to the game. However, in this event, players will have to spend diamonds to spin and obtain items at random.

Cosmetics have always been a prized possession in the battle royale title, and Garena releases new ones regularly to offer a broad range of cosmetics to the players. New and exclusive ones are generally released through events that require players to spend premium in-game currency.

Shinobi spin event in Free Fire MAX incorporates appealing bundles

Shinobi Spin is a new event introduced to the Free Fire MAX India server on July 5, 2022. The event will remain open to players until 11 July 2022, and they will have to pay diamonds to get rewards at random.

Players have three separate alternatives: a single spin will cost 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10 spins will set them back by 180 diamonds. The event also features an extra option of a special spin costing 40 diamonds, which will also boost their chances of earning the grand prize by three times.

A total of ten items will be available in the Shinobi Spin (Image via Garena)

The Shinobi Spin event features the following items:

Shinobi Ablaze Bundle

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires by 31 July 2022)

Burning Lily Surfboard

Warrior’s Spirt (FAMAS + KAR98K) Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

1x Magic Cube

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expires by 31 July 2022)

Gloo Wall – Burning Lily

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate

40x Memory Fragment Hayato

Players are not assured of any of the items mentioned above in a particular number of spins. However, to incentivize the players, the developers have set milestone rewards. The set of rewards, along with the milestones, are as follows:

10x spins: Burning Lily Parachute

20x spins: SPAS 12 – Burning Lily

50x spins: Shinobi Ignite Bundle

Thus, in a way, gamers will have to spend at least 900 diamonds to get the Shinobi Ignite Bundle. At the same time, they may receive several other items along the way.

Steps to acquire Shinobi Ablaze Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Players need to complete the following steps to acquire the rewards:

Hit the go-to button to access the event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players need to open the Shinobi Spin interface in Free Fire MAX. For now, they can click on the go-to button under the given section in the news tab.

Step 2: Once the event interface loads, players need to spend diamonds to make the preferred number of spins.

While players are assured that they will receive the Shinobi Ignite Bundle in 50 spins, this is not the case with the Shinobi Ablaze Bundle. Some gamers might obtain it by making spins worth a few hundred diamonds. In contrast, others may require an expenditure of thousands of diamonds. Thus, only those with enough diamonds are advised to proceed ahead.

