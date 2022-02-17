Free Fire MAX Step Up event: How to get new gun skins, voucher, loot boxes and more

Cosmetics are among the most sought-after items in Free Fire MAX, with players clamoring to get their hands on every new attractive item that comes out. While developers only provide a small number of them free of charge for completing missions, others require players to spend their premium in-game currency.

The recently commenced Step Up event features two new exclusive and captivating bundles, which users are looking forward to purchasing. Additionally, there are multiple vouchers and a permanent gun skin up for grabs. Here is a detailed guide to the event.

A closer look at the New Step Up event in Garena Free Fire MAX

New Step Up event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Players can access the new online event in Free Fire MAX from 16 February 2022 and will be able to draw the rewards until 22 February 2022. There are three different tiers of the rewards, and gamers must spend diamonds to draw a reward from the lower tier to unlock the mid and high tier. Also, obtaining all the items from a particular level is not mandatory, and gamers can proceed ahead otherwise.

Moreover, a prize can only be drawn once and thus is not repeated under any circumstances. Consequently, there is a gradual increase in the cost of obtaining the item.

The gun skin can be obtained from the lowest tier, the female bundle is available in the middle tier, and the male outfit is placed in the highest tier. The cost of getting the rewards is outlined below:

Low tier Mid Tier Top Tier 1st draw 9 29 79 2nd draw 19 49 199 3rd draw 39 99 499 4th draw 69 199 N/A 5th draw 99 N/A N/A

Total cost to obtain rewards from the first/lowest tier: 235 diamonds

Total cost to obtain rewards from mid tier: 376 diamonds

Total cost to obtain rewards from top tier: 777 diamonds

Steps to get the rewards

Step 1: After loading up Garena Free Fire MAX, users can head to the events and select the Step Up tab.

Click the go-to button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, gamers can access the event interface by clicking on the go-to button.

Step 3: They can draw the desired number of rewards using the diamonds.

This may be a slightly better deal than an in-game purchase for the users. They can get the Vampire Malevolence Bundle and two other rewards for 815 diamonds. However, users may get all the rewards, including the gun skin and Vampire Mischief Bundle, for a maximum of 1388 diamonds.

