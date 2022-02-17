Miss Diya's (BlackPink Gaming) Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, rank, income, and more stats in February 2022

Diya Hazarika, also known by her in-game alias Miss Diya, is an Indian Free Fire content creator. She runs the renowned YouTube channel BlackPink Gaming, where she routinely churns out a wide variety of content and streams her gameplay.

Her content has resulted in her accumulating a massive subscriber count of 1.21 million, which places her among the top female Free Fire YouTubers in the country. In the previous month alone, Diya gained 570.998k views.

What is Miss Diya’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats?

Miss Diya’s Free Fire MAX ID is 558477413, and her stats are given below:

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya has featured in 11845 squad matches and bagged 2698 wins, adjusting to a win rate of 22.77%. In addition, she has knocked out 30549 opponents with a K/D ratio of 3.34.

She has taken part in 11568 duo games and remained unbeaten 2004 times, leading to a win rate of 17.32%. On the other hand, the YouTuber accumulated 29307 frags resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.06.

Finally, Diya has won 645 out of 6178 solo matches, equating to a 10.44% win rate. She has racked up 13286 kills, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya has participated in ten squad matches in the ongoing season and only managed to rake in a single kill with a K/D ratio of 0.1.

She has not played any duo matches yet.

She has made eight appearances in solo matches but is yet to secure a win. Miss Diya has five frags in the process, securing a K/D ratio of 0.63.

Note: Miss Diya’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Rank and guild

Guild details (Image via Garena)

She is the leader of Miss DIYA-YT, whose guild ID is 72042264. She is placed in Platinum 1 in BR-Ranked and Master in CS-Ranked.

Monthly income

Miss Diya's income (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya earns approximately between $143 and $2.3K per month from the BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel. The estimated numbers of the yearly earnings are $1.7K - $27.4K.

YouTube channel

Miss Diya started streaming the battle royale title in August 2019 and has since crossed the coveted mark of one million subscribers. She has 717 uploads that have accumulated more than 82.256 million views.

The player found success in 2020 where she started the year with only a few thousand subscribers and ended it with around 690k subscribers.

