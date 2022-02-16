Jonty Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, rank, income and more stats in February 2022

Ajay “Jonty” Saini is among the most notable professional Indian Free Fire players, representing Orangutan Elite, which finished third at World Esports Cup: Grand Finals in January 2022.

He is also a successful YouTuber, with his channel Jonty Gaming boasting 2.92 million subscribers.

He regularly uploads vlogs, gameplay videos, content around events, and more which have amassed him a massive following. Although Jonty has not uploaded any videos since early January, he has gained 555.469k viewers in the last 30 days.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and in-game stats?

Jonty Gaming’s ID in Free Fire MAX is 180830489. His statistics are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has an excellent K/D ratio in all the modes (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has 18864 squad matches to his name and bagged 6913 victories, accruing a 36.64%-win rate. Additionally, the YouTuber has 61570 eliminations in this mode, corresponding to a kill-to-death ratio of 5.15.

He has participated in 2100 duo matches and claimed 504 Booyahs, converting to a win percentage of 24%. With 6786 kills, Ajay has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.25.

The professional player has played 4836 solo games to date and outclassed his opposition a total of 700 times, leading to a win rate of 14.47%. He has racked up 14485 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has played squad games the most (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has made 271 appearances in the squad matches and chalked up 112 wins, resulting in a win rate of 41.32%. He has accumulated 1151 frags managing a K/D ratio of 7.24.

He has competed in eight duo matches, raking up 12 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Jonty Gaming has featured in six solo games, winning a single game and adding to a 16.67%-win ratio. The YouTuber has 12 kills in these matches, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Note: Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats are subject to change.

Rank and Guild

Jonty Gaming's stats (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has reached the "Heroic" tier in both BR and CS-Ranked modes. He is also a leader of OGxElite, whose guild ID is 62696452.

Monthly income

Jonty Gaming's monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade states that Jonty Gaming’s monthly revenue on his YouTube channel is projected to be within the range of $139 - $2.2K. The annual numbers for the same activity level are $1.7K - $26.7K.

YouTube channel

Jonty Gaming has been active on YouTube since November 2018. His channel experienced a massive boom in 2020 as he boasted only 188k subscribers in January but ended the given year with more than two million subscribers. Ajay has uploaded close to 390 videos, which have gained over 195 million views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha