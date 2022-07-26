Free Fire MAX top-up event: How to get free Digi Smiley backpack and Mischief Pixel loot box in India

Garena has added the Battle In Style top-up event to the Free Fire MAX Indian server that features three new and exciting themed cosmetics for players to acquire. The event was added right after the end of the Samurai top-up that offered Kenta's Inked Samurai Bundle.

These events have become a regular part of the battle royale title and provide players with a wide range of freebies, including emotes, gloo wall skins, outfits, and more. This article will provide a detailed guide about the ongoing top-up event in the battle royale title.

Garena releases Battle In Style top-up event in Free Fire MAX

The new Battle In Style top-up event was made available in Free Fire MAX on 26 July 2022, and gamers will be able to access it until 31 July 2022 to collect the rewards. The items offered in the event are considered to be free since users only need to purchase diamonds and do not have to spend them to get rewards.

This time around, the rewards up for grabs are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free AC80 – Digital Dasher

Purchase 200 diamonds to get a free Mischief Pixel Loot Box

Purchase 500 diamonds to get a free Digi Smiley Backpack

The items up for grabs (Image via Garena)

All the requirements mentioned earlier are cumulative. Hence, users do not need to meet the requirements individually and can purchase 500 diamonds to get all three rewards.

Easy steps to purchase diamonds and get rewards in Free Fire MAX

Users can easily acquire diamonds in Free Fire MAX and then collect the top-up rewards by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Players must access their accounts in the battle royale title and then open the top-up section in the game by clicking on the '+' button.

Step 2: They must select one of the diamond packs from the options that appear on the screen. However, users should ensure that they meet the requirements for the event.

The price of diamonds is as follows:

100 diamonds – ₹100

310 diamonds – ₹250

520 diamonds – ₹400

1060 diamonds – ₹800

2180 diamonds – ₹1600

5600 diamonds – ₹4000

The cost of a top-up (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After they have completed the payment, diamonds will be credited to the account, and users will qualify for the rewards.

Step 4: Gamers can finally access the events tab by clicking on the calendar option on the right-hand side to collect the rewards.

Select the top-up section and click the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 5: They can click on the top-up event section in the Battle In Style tab and then press the claim button to acquire the rewards.

Top-up events are always an exciting proposition for gamers as they provide players with additional rewards for purchasing diamonds in the form of extra cosmetics. The same is the case this time around as well.

Upon purchasing 500 diamonds, users can acquire a gun skin, a loot box, and even a backpack with a special effect that is triggered when the user engages in a battle.

