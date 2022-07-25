3 best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX Indian server (July 2022)

As the demand for cosmetics and other in-game items in Free Fire MAX continues to rise, so does the number of players looking for free diamonds. Gamers generally spend a fair amount of time acquiring this premium in-game currency to purchase exclusive items.

Users are usually required to spend real money to get these diamonds, and not everyone has the means to acquire this currency consistently. However, they find it difficult to control their desire to get the items and are therefore always on the hunt to get the in-game currency for free.

Redeem codes and two other ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Redeem codes

Redeem code for diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes are a proven method for earning free rewards in Free Fire and FF MAX. Garena occasionally releases these codes, consisting of 12 to 16 characters, usually numbers and characters. Users must visit the Rewards Redemption Site and claim these by signing in to collect the rewards from their account.

Over time, many unique codes have been released, offering a wide range of unique incentives, and diamonds have previously been a part of the reward pool from redeem codes. As a result, individuals are recommended to look for all the codes made available on their in-game servers.

However, these have limited validity as well as usage restrictions, and will need to be used quickly after their release. Moreover, the code has to be for their server only or it will not work.

Readers can find the latest redeem codes for Free Fire and its MAX version by visiting this link.

Booyah

Booyah is an application developed by Garena and published in 2019, focusing primarily on gaming videos. It is accessible on Android and iOS platforms, along with its web version.

Apart from watching their favorite content creators enjoy the game, users also stand a chance to get several free rewards, including diamonds, in-game cosmetics, emotes, gift cards, and more. Booyah holds a large number of events, wherein users usually have to watch the clips for a given duration or participate in contests by uploading clips.

However, these generally have a vast prize pool, and players only have a small chance of getting rewards. To claim any such rewards, they must first link their Free Fire MAX ID to their Booyah account.

In-game events

One of the ongoing events in Free Fire MAX India server (Image via Garena)

Events have been one of the key tools for Garena to keep the vast player base engaged in Free Fire MAX. This requires users to accomplish the given objective to win rewards, including in-game cosmetics like skins, outfits and more.

On rare occasions, the developers also provide a chance to win free diamonds, like in the case of the ongoing call-back event on the Indian server. Players have the opportunity to get 19,999 diamonds for free by inviting their inactive friends back into the game.

They can call back their friends to get a Battle in Style Crate, which features 19999 diamonds as one of the rewards, along with Yellow Block tokens. While the drop rate for diamonds is 1%, the drop rate for the other five Yellow Block rewards is 99%. Users can get up to 16 crates by attaining the final objective, thereby improving their chances at getting the diamond reward.

What methods to avoid to get free diamonds

Use of mods will get players banned (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX players should avoid any form of illicit third-party applications that modify the game’s files and claim to provide the in-game currency for free, as doing so could lead to a permanent ban of that account. At the same time, use of fake diamond generators can also have grave consequences in the form of account loss.

