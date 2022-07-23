How to callback friends to get free diamonds or Yellow Block tokens in Free Fire MAX today (23 July)

Garena has incorporated a new Call Back event in Free Fire MAX, allowing gamers to win rewards for inviting their inactive friends back to the battle royale title. This time, they have the opportunity to win a Battle in Style Crate as well as Diamond Royale Vouchers.

As expected, the available rewards in this crate make the event very special. In fact, there is a small chance that players can win 19999 diamonds from this crate. Moreover, if users complete all the objectives, they will receive a total of 16 such crates, improving their overall chances of a great reward by a significant margin.

New Free Fire MAX Call Back event provides great rewards

The event commenced recently within Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The new Call Back event in Free Fire MAX kicked off on 23 July 2022 and will only be available until 27 July 2022. Users should invite seven friends back into the game in this time period to claim these rewards. The list of rewards include:

Call back 1 friend – Get 1x Battle in Style Crate and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 August 2022)

Call back 3 friends – Get 3x Battle in Style Crate and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 August 2022)

Call back 5 friends – Get 5x Battle in Style Crate and 3x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 August 2022)

Call back 7 friends – Get 7x Battle in Style Crate and 5x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 August 2022)

Users can get one of the following items through the newly added Battle In Style Crate:

19999x diamonds

5x Yellow Block

4x Yellow Block

3x Yellow Block

2x Yellow Block

1x Yellow Block

Steps to callback friends and stand a chance to get rewards

Players can follow the steps mentioned below to call back friends and have a chance to receive 19,999 diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Users should launch the battle royale title on their devices and head to the ‘Events’ section.

Step 2: They can tap on the ‘Battle in Style’ event section and scroll down to find the ‘Call Back Friends!’ event.

Step 3: Later, they can hit the ‘Call Back’ option on their screen. A dialog box will show up with a list of inactive friends that gamers can invite back.

Step 4: Individuals can subsequently press the ‘Invite’ option and use any one of the options to share their invite.

Once the invited friend returns, the users’ progress will increase, and they can claim the rewards by revisiting the particular event interface. The crate can then be opened by visiting the Vault section:

Visit the Vault section in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players must tap the ‘Vault’ button on the left.

Step 2: Next, they should press the ‘Others’ option and click on the icon representing a crate.

Step 3: The available crates will show up, and they can then open up the Battle in Style Crate.

It must be noted that the reward received depends entirely on the player's luck. The drop rate for the epic item, i.e., diamonds, is just 1%, while the rare items' drop rate, featuring all the Yellow Block tokens, is 99%. Gamers can definitely try their hand at getting the rewards, and if they are lucky enough, they could obtain diamonds.

