MrStiven Tc's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Several players and content creators have attained tremendous success with Free Fire and its MAX version. MrStiven Tc is one of the most well-known names among those who have achieved unparalleled growth and become worldwide stars.

The Colombian runs a YouTube channel with 9.56 million subscribers, where he streams the battle royale title and uploads his gameplay highlights. At the same time, he also streams on Twitch, where he has 1.2 million followers.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire MAX ID details

MrStiven Tc’s ID in Free Fire MAX is 10887979. He has reached Heroic in the BR-Ranked and Bronze 1 in CS-Ranked mode.

His stats within the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

The YouTuber has great lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

MrStiven Tc has remained undefeated in 458 of the 3880 solo matches, equating to a win percentage of 11.80%. He has racked up 13109 frags while also landing 5007 headshots, resulting in a kill-to-death ratio of 3.83 and 38.20% headshots.

He has recorded 502 Booyahs in 2752 duo games, acquiring a win rate of 18.24%. The content creator has secured 10551 kills; 3914 are headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 4.69 and a headshot ratio of 37.10%.

The streamer also has 9610 squad appearances and has outplayed the opposition in 2526 encounters, corresponding to a win rate of 26.28%. He has amassed 34114 eliminations and has hit 13091 headshots, at a K/D ratio of 4.82 and a headshot rate of 38.37%.

Ranked stats

Ranked statistics in the current season (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has competed in a single solo game and registered four kills, all headshots, for a kill-to-death ratio of 4 and a 100% headshot rate.

The online star has featured in 16 duo matches but has not scored a kill. However, he has chalked up 56 frags and 36 headshots, attributing to a K/D ratio of 3.50 and a headshot percentage of 64.29%.

The broadcaster has won 14 of the 64 ranked squad games in this Free Fire MAX season, corresponding to a win ratio of 21.87%. He has notched 332 eliminations while securing 202 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 6.64 and a headshot ratio of 60.84%.

Note: MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected on 25 July 2022, and these are subject to change as he features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

MrStiven Tc's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, MrStiven Tc's YouTube channel is estimated to make between $1.8K to $29.5K per month. His monthly income is projected from $22.1K to $354K.

YouTube channel

MrStiven Tc started content creation with a primary focus around Bullet Force and, in early 2018, switched to Free Fire. His exciting gameplay clips and streams have garnered an immense following in recent years.

The player had reached 2.6 million subscribers before the start of 2020 and ended the year with 5.56 million subscribers. This number has now surpassed 9.56 million subscribers.

At the same time, he has close to 1350 uploads on the channel, which have resulted in more than 1.041 billion views.

Even in the last 30 days, he has gained 30k subscribers while posting 7.375 million views.

