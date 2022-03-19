Free Fire MAX unique invisible nickname trick: Unicode 3164 and other methods explained

Players in Free Fire MAX become very creative when it comes to choosing their nicknames in the game. These fancy IGNs not only serve as a differentiator in the enormous player base but also piques other users' interest within the same match.

There has been a new tendency towards using invisible names in the Free Fire community. However, with subsequent updates, gamers are no longer able to get an invisible name using U+3164, as most of these have already been taken.

Steps to get an invisible nickname in Free Fire MAX

You must utilize Unicode Character (3164) or Hangul Filler and Braille Unicode character to achieve an invisible name in Free Fire MAX. The detailed character for the same is given below:

Step 1: You must navigate to a website with the U+3164 character and copy and paste them into a notepad or similar application. You will be unable to view the character.

Players can use any Braille character (Image via Compart)

Step 2: Following that, you must click on this link to access a page that includes Unicode characters for the Braille Patterns.

Copy and paste Braille characters one below the other (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: You should randomly arrange four to five characters in the same notepad, one below the other.

Step 4: Next, you can copy the entire text and utilize it while changing the name.

Guide to changing your name

It is straightforward and easy to change nicknames, and gamers can follow the steps given below:

Click on the edit option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, you must open the profile section in Free Fire MAX and hit the edit option beside your existing IGN on the personal name badge.

Enter the new name and click the button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A dialog box will appear, asking you to enter a new nickname.

Step 3: Next, you must click the blue button with the diamond symbol to change the name using diamonds. Alternatively, they may also utilize a Name Change Card to alter the IGN.

Users should be cautious while alternating with the IGN because changing names costs 390 diamonds. Once the name has been decided, players will have to spend more diamonds to obtain a new one.

