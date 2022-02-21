Free Fire MAX vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 3GB RAM Android devices

The Mobile Battle Royale segment has several popular titles, including PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire MAX. The two games have unique features and cater to two very different, very distinct user segments.

The former is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile that delivers an exhilarating experience on low-end devices. At the same time, the latter is a spec-heavy version of Free Fire developed to provide a superior experience.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Free Fire MAX and PUBG Mobile Lite compared

1) Requirements

They both have incredible popularity in India (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players may only enjoy the game if their device runs it smoothly. PUBG Mobile Lite has a far lower system requirement, requiring only 1 GB of RAM, and will undoubtedly perform better on smartphones with 3 GB of RAM.

On the other hand, Free Fire MAX requires a minimum of 2 GB RAM, and it is recommended to have 4 GB RAM for a smooth experience. As a result, users can run the title but cannot enjoy it in the highest settings.

2) Gameplay and graphics

Although both titles adhere to the same genre, there will be a significant variance in the overall gaming experience. PUBG Mobile Lite offers more realistic gunplay than the other games in question and smooth graphics with minimal device requirements.

It forms a better choice for those who prefer an authentic experience. While the latter also has an excellent gameplay experience with a great variety of firearms and features from pets, characters, loadout items, and more.

Moreover, there is a tremendous graphical improvement over its regular counterpart, but it is a bit cartoonish, which is not for everyone's liking. Nonetheless, Free Fire MAX has its own niche, with millions enjoying the game.

3) Modes

Both titles provide players with various game modes to choose from. Aside from the standard Battle Royale, individuals can choose from multiple other choices like TDM, Payload and War in PUBG Mobile Lite.

The game modes (Image via Garena)

The MAX edition includes Battle Royale, Clash Squad, Lone Wolf, Pet Mania, and other time-limited options offered in conjunction with events or collaborations. The game certainly enjoys a heavy lead on this front.

4) Updates

Free Fire MAX is updated regularly, where new features and content are added to improve the entire experience. These are typically issued every two months.

PUBG Mobile Lite has no set timeline, and the last significant patch was delivered in September 2021. A minor update focused on upgraded gun skins has since been released.

Which game is better?

In the end, it boils down to the personal opinion of the players. Those users who have been playing Free Fire will prefer the MAX variant as it shares the same core gameplay while improving the esthetics and animations. Moreover, there is more variety in the gameplay, and regular updates also add to the reason for playing it.

PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, is quite good, offering a more realistic and intense gameplay experience. Even without frequent updates, gamers are kept engaged via events and the Winner Pass.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar