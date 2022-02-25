Free Fire MAX Watch to Win event: Get Mr Waggor pet or incubator voucher, amongst other rewards

Players eagerly anticipate events in Free Fire MAX since they give them an opportunity to obtain free in-game items, which would otherwise require the expenditure of diamonds.

Booyah, an app developed by Garena for gaming content, also hosts various events and other contests that provide a diverse range of special incentives.

A new Watch to Win event has recently made its way into the Booyah application, and it features Mr Waggor pet, Incubator Voucher, Craftland Room Card, and several other rewards. Further details about it are present below.

How to get a chance to win free Mr Waggor or other rewards in Free Fire MAX

The event will be available for a few days (Image via Garena)

The most recent Watch to Win event began today, 25 February, and will continue until 27 February. Like all the other ones, users have a simple task in front of them, i.e., to watch a livestream or a clip for a particular duration of time. This time around, the requirement is mentioned as 60 minutes.

Upon accomplishing this objective, users will receive one random item from the list of rewards. Here are a few of the noteworthy items from the prize pool:

Craftland Room Card Pet Mr Waggor Pet Mechanical Pup Incubator Voucher

Note: Players are not guaranteed to receive an item from the ones mentioned above.

Steps to complete the event and get a free reward

Gamers can follow the procedures outlined below to get a free reward:

Step 1: Users are first required to download and install the Booyah application on their devices.

Step 2: Accordingly, they will have to link their Free Fire account to the app and log in/sign up. Subsequently, they can watch any livestream on the application for 60 minutes.

From this section, users can claim the reward (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A random reward from the prize pool can finally be claimed from the ‘Limited Time Mission’ section.

By taking part in the special event, players can get themselves a nice reward.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan