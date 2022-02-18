Why Free Fire fans are waiting for confirmation on Free Fire MAX’s fate

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the past few days have been the worst for being a Free Fire and Free Fire MAX user in India. The former was removed from the App Store and Google on February 12 and was officially banned by the Indian government on February 14.

In the case of Free Fire MAX, the game is available in the Play Store, but players cannot find it in the App Store. Therefore, only the users who have already downloaded the MAX variant on their iOS devices can access their Free Fire accounts without hassle.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Why the enhanced version is under the radar after Free Fire's ban

It's been more than three days since Free Fire's ban, and players are still doubtful about its MAX variant's availability. The reason is the prolonged disappearance of Free Fire's enhanced version from the App Store.

Apple removed the MAX version from their application store alongside Free Fire, and players are still unable to get it back. The absence of Garena's other BR shooter has worried fans regarding its ban.

Although the Indian servers are still online and players can access their accounts, this article can say nothing with complete surety for the future. In addition to that, there hasn't been any clarity regarding the situation from Garena's side.

Hence, players are still waiting for confirmation regarding the MAX variant's availability in India.

Interestingly, Garena Free Fire was suspended in India alongside 53 other apps due to national "security" concerns. There hasn't been much information regarding the bans in the public domain.

Garena Free Fire's ban in India is a worrying sign for Free Fire MAX users as both games are essentially the same. Both games have the same developers (111dots Studio) and publishers (Garena). Therefore, there are chances that players may lose access to the MAX variant too.

The majority of Free Fire users were left heartbroken after the game got blocked in India. BGMI fans, on the other hand, used the opportunity to create hilarious memes to tease Free Fire fans.

