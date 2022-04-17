Free Fire MCP Season 3 Finals: Farang and Todak qualify for World Series, overall standings, and prize pool distribution 

Farang Esports has been crowned champions of the Free Fire MCP Majors Season 3. The contest is the ultimate Free Fire event in the MCP region i.e Malaysia, Cambodia, and the Philippines.

The grand finals saw the top 12 teams fight for six matches spread across three classic maps. Malaysian teams were thoroughly dominant throughout the finals.

What happened in the Free Fire MCP S3 finals?

MCP Majors Season 3 Finals overall standings (Image via Garena)

Farang Esports with two booyahs, was on the podium four times. Their consistent performance became the reason the team accumulated 56 kills and 107 points.

Farang Esports won Free Fire MCP Majors Season 3 (Image via Garena)

Todak started slowly but with two back-to-back booyahs managed to secure second place with 53 kills and 102 points. Sparz from Todak was named MVP of the finals for his performance.

Defending champion Blacklist International was very inconsistent and this is the sole reason why they came third with 35 kills and 65 points. The team didn't make it to the World Series. Apart from that, Bloody Head grabbed fourth place with 62 points.

League stage topper Geek Fam failed to replicate their previous exploits and could only rake in 51 points as they occupied fifth place. Axis and Overdose Esports had disastrous finals as they accumulated 29 and 28 points respectively in their six matches.

Grand Finals Match winner

Match 1: Bermuda - Bloody Head

Match 2: Kalahari - Farang Esports

Match 3: Purgatory - Blacklist International

Match 4: Bermuda - Todak

Match 5: Kalahari - Todak

Match 6: Purgatory - Farang Esports

Prizepool and FFWS qualification

The champions took home more than 26k USD in prize money, while the first runner-up, Todak, was awarded 13.5k USD. Blacklist International went home with 6.5K USD.

Farang and Todak qualify for the 2022 World Series Sentosa

Farang Esports has also secured a seat at the Free Fire World Series 2022 Grand Finals while the runner-up, Todak, will compete in FFWS Play-ins.

The two million USD FFWS 2022 will take place next month in two phases i.e, Play-ins and Finals. Twelve teams will compete in Play-ins on May 14, out of which only the top two will advance to the finals while the rest are eliminated from the event.

The finals, played on May 21, will have the top 12 teams in the world competing for a big prize pool.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul