Free Fire Moco Store event: Dragon Rider, Cyclone Skater, and more

With the introduction of a new Free Fire Moco Store, players of Garena's popular battle royale title have an amazing opportunity to get exclusive rewards in the game. The event’s two main attractions are the Dragon Rider and Cyclone Skater arrival animations, both of which are available in the grand prize section. Besides these two, there are tons of other items available to obtain.

The Moco Store is set to run for two weeks, which means players have ample time to get the rewards. As always, they will have to spend diamonds to make spins during the event.

Free Fire Moco Store event guide

Spend diamonds to get the available rewards (Image via Garena)

The latest Free Fire Moco Store event was introduced in the battle royale title on May 14, 2024. It will run until May 27.

To get started, pick one item each from the grand prize and bonus prize sections. Then, start making spins and withdrawing the items from the final prize pool.

Listed below are the items that are available in the grand prize and bonus sections:

Grand Prizes (pick only 1)

Dragon Rider arrival animation

Cyclone Skater arrival animation

Floral Fortune Bundle

e-Heartseeker Bundle

AUG – Booyah Day

Vector – Aquablaze Wrath

Bonus Prizes (pick only 1)

Feral Electrasaur

Glacier Beaston Bundle

Loot Box – Aurora Audiobomb

Backpack – Iron Hero

Monster Truck – Gnawing

Hellfire Falco Deluxe Bundle

Once you are done selecting the items, the following will be your final prize pool:

Selected Grand Prize

Selected Bonus Prize

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

Violet Fear (G36) Weapon Loot Crate

2x Magic Cube Fragment

It is worth noting that the cost of making spins will increase with each subsequent one. The first spin is priced at nine diamonds, whereas the next five will require you to shell out 19, 59, 99, 199, and 599 diamonds, respectively. This means you can acquire all the exclusive rewards within 984 diamonds.

Since the grand prize is guaranteed through the Free Fire Moco Store, you are advised to spend the diamonds. However, if they don’t like the arrival animation or the other selectable grand prizes, you can avoid using the in-game currency.

How to access the Moco Store

You can refer to the steps below to access the Free Fire Moco Store event:

Step 1: Open the game on your mobile device and head to the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Select the Moco Store and choose one grand prize and one bonus prize.

Step 3: Start withdrawing the items from the prize pool by spending diamonds on spins.

After you get the FF rewards, you can equip them in-game and show them off to your friends.

