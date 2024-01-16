Free Fire MP40 Ring event: Get Poker MP40 and more

The Free Fire MP40 Ring event is the new Luck Royale that Garena has added to the game, and it marks the return of the Poker MP40 skins. For those unaware, the Poker MP40 skins are some of the finest and most popular ones for the SMG. Those who have yet to get their hands on these cosmetics can finally obtain them by spending diamonds during this event.

The MP40 Ring event will run for a duration of two weeks, and fans can go on a spending spree to obtain the premium FF rewards.

Free Fire MP40 Ring event guide

The new MP40 Ring will run for two weeks (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire MP40 Ring event was introduced on January 16, 2024. It is an incredible way to acquire exclusive gun skins. The MP40 – Flashing Spade and MP40 – Royale Flush are included in the prize pool, while the other skins of the Poker MP40 collection are part of the Exchange section.

Players will have to spend diamonds to make the spins during the event. Each spin requires them to shell out 20 diamonds. A collection of 10 + 1 spins is priced at 200 diamonds.

Here is the prize pool of the Free Fire MP40 Ring event:

MP40 – Flashing Spade

MP40 – Royale Flush

100x Purple Aura Tokens

10x Purple Aura Tokens

5x Purple Aura Tokens

3x Purple Aura Tokens

2x Purple Aura Tokens

1x Purple Aura Token

Exchange section (Image via Garena)

Players can exchange the Purple Aura Tokens for the rewards in the Exchange section. Here are the exact details about this feature:

MP40 – Eternal Diamond: 250x Purple Aura Tokens

MP40 – Blazing Heart: 225x Purple Aura Tokens

MP40 – Dreamy Club: 200x Purple Aura Tokens

Chips Case (Loot Box): 60x Purple Aura Tokens

Malice Joker (Skyboard): 40x Purple Aura Tokens

Spade (Parachute): 40x Purple Aura Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Purple Aura Tokens

Room Card: 15x Purple Aura Tokens

Magic Cube Fragment: 5x Purple Aura Tokens

Winterlands AK47 Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Purple Aura Tokens

Star General Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Purple Aura Tokens

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Purple Aura Tokens

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Purple Aura Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Purple Aura Token

Supply Crate: 1x Purple Aura Token

Leg Pockets: 1x Purple Aura Token

Pocket Market: 1x Purple Aura Token

Bonfire: 1x Purple Aura Token

Airdrop Aid: 1x Purple Aura Token

Secret Clue: 1x Purple Aura Token

Bounty Token: 1x Purple Aura Token

It would typically take players a couple of thousand diamonds to get the Grand Prizes from the prize pool. As a result, those with a limited amount of the virtual currency should refrain from spending it on the event.

Steps to access the Free Fire MP40 Ring event

Step 1: Open the game and visit the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Select MP40 Ring from the list of the available events.

Step 3: Make the spins by spending diamonds.

After getting the gun skins, equip them via the Armory present in the “Weapon” section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.