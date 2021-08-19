Free Fire Musical top up event: How to get free katana and legendary skin

Garena Free Fire hosts a number of in-game events that give players a chance to win characters, pets, and cosmetic items.
Most cosmetic items, such as skins for backpacks, loot boxes, and bundles, do not influence gameplay but are often purchased for aesthetic reasons.
After the Dimitri top-up event ended, Garena added a new top-up event to Free Fire called Musical Top Up.
Free Katana Thrash Metallic and Trash Goth backpack in Free Fire
Katana Thrash Metallic and Trash Goth Backpack are the rewards in the Musical Top Up event.
The event began today, i.e., 19 August 2021, and the rewards will be up for grabs until 25 August 2021.
The specifics of the Musical Top Up event are provided below:
- Top up 200 diamonds to receive Katana – Thrash Metallic
- Top up 500 diamonds to receive Trash Goth backpack
Note: Top-up rewards are technically free. This is because players are not required to spend the purchased diamonds to acquire the rewards. However, players must spend real money to obtain Free Fire diamonds.
Steps to claim the rewards from the top-up event
Players can follow the steps given below to collect the Katana – Thrash Metallic and the Trash Goth backpack after they have purchased the respective number of diamonds.
Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the calendar icon on the right side of the screen.
Step 2: Tap the 4th Anniversary tab and select "Musical Top Up."
Step 3: Click on the "Claim" button beside the corresponding items to obtain them.
Players can equip the katana from the weapon section. Meanwhile, they should visit the collection section to equip the backpack.