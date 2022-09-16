Free Fire Mystery Madness guide: How to get rare bundles for free in September 2022 (MAX version)

Free Fire and its MAX variant don't have any scarcity of events and rewards, as Garena is quite active in bringing new content. Hence, players witnessed the introduction of a new series of events as soon as the 5th Anniversary celebrations culminated in the game.
Mystery Madness is the title of a new series of events that will bring plenty of fresh rewards to the game. However, the Mystery Madness series highlights the eponymous event, which features a plethora of rare costume bundles in its prize pool as its major rewards.
Readers can learn more about the bundles and how to get them in the following section.
Mystery Madness event: How to claim free costume bundles in Free Fire MAX (September 2022)
The Mystery Madness-themed event began on 14 September 2022 and will stay online till 27 September. Thus, users have plenty of time to claim free rewards in the ongoing Garena Free Fire MAX event.
However, before heading to the procedure to claim the free bundles, players can check out the featured grand prizes in the Mystery Madness event.
Grand Prizes (costume bundles)
The Mystery Madness event has as many as 22 costume bundles featured as the grand prizes:
- Toxic-Lime Python Bundle
- Flaring He-Borg Bundle
- Desi Gangster Bundle
- K.O. Night – Shock Bundle
- Perfect Rhythm Bundle
- Newbie Devil Bundle
- Motorcyclist Bundle
- Hope Seeker Bundle
- Quarterback Bundle
- Aurous Ascension Bundle
- Shimmering She-Borg Bundle
- Scorching Sands Bundle
- Modern Mafia Bundle
- Gentleman Bundle
- Imperial Corps Bundle
- Captain Bubbles Bundle
- The Psycho Maniac Bundle
- Black Rose Rocker Bundle
- Rainbow Sunshine Bundle
- FFCS The Apprentice Bundle
- The Heist Mastermind Bundle
- Queen of the Ring Bundle
Players can only claim three random bundles as grand prizes out of the 22 alternatives in the event. These three bundles will become part of the prize pool as grand prizes, which users can redeem using key tokens earned after completing missions.
How to get free rewards in the new iteration of the Mystery Madness event?
Here's a step-by-step guide to participating in the Mystery Madness event and getting free costume bundles:
Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and log into the game using a preferred method.
Step 2: After logging in, spot the event section (calendar icon) in the game and open it.
Step 3: Stay on the Mystery Madness tab and select the featured event with the same name.
Step 4: Tap the "Go To" button and capture any random enemy plane by clicking on the same.
Step 5: After capturing a plane, the event will assign a set of tasks and three random costume bundles.
Step 6: Complete the featured tasks to claim key tokens and use the same to redeem free rewards.
The featured tasks reset at 4 am (IST) daily, so you can grind hard in Free Fire MAX to get maximum key tokens.