Free Fire Mystery Madness guide: How to get rare bundles for free in September 2022 (MAX version)

Free Fire and its MAX variant don't have any scarcity of events and rewards, as Garena is quite active in bringing new content. Hence, players witnessed the introduction of a new series of events as soon as the 5th Anniversary celebrations culminated in the game.

Mystery Madness is the title of a new series of events that will bring plenty of fresh rewards to the game. However, the Mystery Madness series highlights the eponymous event, which features a plethora of rare costume bundles in its prize pool as its major rewards.

Readers can learn more about the bundles and how to get them in the following section.

Mystery Madness event: How to claim free costume bundles in Free Fire MAX (September 2022)

The new iteration of the Mystery Madness event became available on 14 September 2022 (Image via Garena)

The Mystery Madness-themed event began on 14 September 2022 and will stay online till 27 September. Thus, users have plenty of time to claim free rewards in the ongoing Garena Free Fire MAX event.

However, before heading to the procedure to claim the free bundles, players can check out the featured grand prizes in the Mystery Madness event.

Grand Prizes (costume bundles)

The latest Free Fire MAX event features as many as 22 bundles, but players will get to claim three at random (Image via Garena)

The Mystery Madness event has as many as 22 costume bundles featured as the grand prizes:

Toxic-Lime Python Bundle

Flaring He-Borg Bundle

Desi Gangster Bundle

K.O. Night – Shock Bundle

Perfect Rhythm Bundle

Newbie Devil Bundle

Motorcyclist Bundle

Hope Seeker Bundle

Quarterback Bundle

Aurous Ascension Bundle

Shimmering She-Borg Bundle

Scorching Sands Bundle

Modern Mafia Bundle

Gentleman Bundle

Imperial Corps Bundle

Captain Bubbles Bundle

The Psycho Maniac Bundle

Black Rose Rocker Bundle

Rainbow Sunshine Bundle

FFCS The Apprentice Bundle

The Heist Mastermind Bundle

Queen of the Ring Bundle

Players can only claim three random bundles as grand prizes out of the 22 alternatives in the event. These three bundles will become part of the prize pool as grand prizes, which users can redeem using key tokens earned after completing missions.

How to get free rewards in the new iteration of the Mystery Madness event?

Here's a step-by-step guide to participating in the Mystery Madness event and getting free costume bundles:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and log into the game using a preferred method.

Step 2: After logging in, spot the event section (calendar icon) in the game and open it.

Mystery Madness event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Stay on the Mystery Madness tab and select the featured event with the same name.

Capture an enemy plane in the event (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Tap the "Go To" button and capture any random enemy plane by clicking on the same.

The event will then give the tasks (Image via Garena)

Step 5: After capturing a plane, the event will assign a set of tasks and three random costume bundles.

Featured tasks reset at 4 am every day (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Complete the featured tasks to claim key tokens and use the same to redeem free rewards.

The featured tasks reset at 4 am (IST) daily, so you can grind hard in Free Fire MAX to get maximum key tokens.

