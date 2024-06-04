Free Fire Mystery Shop event (June 2024): Crossroad Icon Bundle, Crossroad Idol Bundle, and more

A new iteration of the Free Fire Mystery Shop has made its way into the game and provides users an opportunity to get a wide range of items at heavily discounted prices. The main grand prizes include two outfits: Crossroad Icon Bundle and Crossroad Idol Bundle. The former is an attractive costume for male characters, whereas the players can use the latter for female characters.

The Free Fire Mystery Shop event will only operate for one week. Accordingly, gamers must act quickly to spend the diamonds and get the desired items.

Further details on the new event are provided below.

Free Fire Mystery Shop event guide

You can get up to a 90% discount (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Mystery commenced on June 4, 2024, and will operate until June 10. Like always, the players will have to start by drawing a discount percentage. The discount percentage they draw will be applied to all the items in the prize pool.

Once the discount is known, the users will land in one of the two prize pools. They may then start purchasing the required items.

The grand prizes of the two respective prize pools are the Crossroad Icon Bundle and the Crossroad Idol Bundle. They won’t be unlocked straight away, and users will have to buy items worth 99 diamonds to unlock them.

The exact rewards available in both the prize pools are as follows:

Prize Pool 1

Crossroad Icon Bundle

Crossroad Helmet

Chromasonic (MP40) Token Crate

Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate

Scorpio Token Crate

Jailbird (Top)

Astro Shoes

Singlet (Blue)

Gloo Wall – Death Guardian

Grey Techwear Pants

Backpack – Black Dragon

Modern Jazz Pants

Katana – Buried Purpledust

Wraith Patrol (Bizon + PARAFAL) Weapon Loot Crate

Prize Pool 2

Crossroad Idol Bundle

Pan – Crossroad Sign

Blue Flame Draco (AK47) Token Crate

Scorpio Shatter (M1014) Token Crate

Dribble King

Lucky Koi (Head)

Gloo Wall – Taunting Dino

Rockie

Dragon (Facepaint)

The Golden

BP S1 Token Crate

Katana – Indigo Burn

Sports Shoes (Blue)

Backpack – Soul of The Pirate

The prize pools could slightly differ because players could already own some of the things. It's also important to remember that moving between prize pools will cost 10 diamonds. Nonetheless, if users buy the grand prize of their respective prize pool, they will automatically get transferred to the next one for free.

How to access Free Fire Mystery Shop

Access the Mystery Shop event by following the steps outlined below (Image via Garena)

Follow the steps outlined below to access the Free Fire Mystery Shop:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and click the Mystery Shop icon. You will find this next to the Diamond Events.

Step 2: When the event's interface appears, make the spin to draw the discount percentage.

Step 3: After receiving the discount, start purchasing the rewards from the prize pools.

The acquired items can be equipped and then used on the battlefield.

