Free Fire name changing process with a step-by-step guide for beginners

Beginners often make blunders while creating their in-game names when they first log in to games like Garena Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, or any other similar title. In Free Fire, the choice of name is free just once, and players need to shell out a massive amount of 390 diamonds to rename.

However, a second option of the name change card costs around 39 diamonds or 200 guild tokens. Players have to join a guild with a specific guild level to avail themselves of such rename cards in Free Fire.

Hence, players can use any of the two methods to rename themselves in the game.

Free Fire IGN: How to change the nickname in the game

Free Fire's nickname is the one that is visible to everyone during matches. Users can change the same by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the profile banner in the top-left corner of the home screen.

Open the profile settings from the home screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After opening the profile, click on the edit icon.

Tap on the edit icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Tap on the nickname icon and enter the new one in the box.

Click on the nickname (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Players can go for a unique nickname with capital letters, special characters, invisible ones, etc.

Enter the new nickname (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: After choosing the desired name, gamers can tap on the name change card option (if available) or 390 diamonds.

Step 6: After players choose their desired option, whether the card or diamonds, they will have to tap on confirm.

Confirmation will update the nickname, and the new changes will reflect on the player's profile.

How to get a Name Change Card?

Step 1: To get a rename card in Free Fire, players will have to join a guild and head to the game's store.

Name change card is available in the Store (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Players can find the name change card under the redeem tab in the Guild Token menu.

As already mentioned, each card costs 39 diamonds or 200 guild tokens, and players will have to earn the tokens through guild missions or by topping up the diamonds.

Apart from the store, players can get the name change cards through some in-game events.

