How to change nickname in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide to use name change cards

As a top title in the mobile segment, Free Fire has attracted a large player base. It recently crossed the milestone of 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, clearly illustrating its mass popularity.

When users first open the game, they have to create an account name/nickname so others can recognize them. Later, they may sometimes want to change these names, either using in-game currency, diamonds, or with a name change card.

Step-by-step guide to change the name in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, gamers can use a name change card to change the moniker in Free Fire:

Step 1: Launch Free Fire and then press the banner located in the upper left corner of the main lobby screen.

You have to open your profile by clicking on this banner (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Afterward, you are required to tap on the edit icon, which is present beside your name badge. Press the icon next to your existing name in the dialog box that appears on your screens.

You are required to tap on the icon next to your existing nickname (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A pop-up window will show up where you can enter the desired name. Upon doing so, you should click on the card icon to use the name change card and alter the nickname.

390 diamonds can also be used to change the name in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Users can also press the “390 diamonds” icon to change the name using the in-game currency.

How you can get name change cards in Free Fire

Step 1: First, you should open the in-game shop of Garena Free Fire. After that, head to the “Redeem” section.

You are required to tap on the “Store” icon as shown in this picture (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Tap on the “Guild Token” tab and find the name change card.

You have to tap on the “Guild Token” icon and then find the name change card (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Press the “Exchange” button, after which a pop-up appears, asking you to confirm the process.

It should be noted that gamers need to have 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens to attain the name change card.

Edited by Ravi Iyer