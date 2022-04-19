Free Fire new events: List of all ongoing events in the game in April 2022

A plethora of mobile battle royale games have emerged in recent years, but titles like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have maintained their dominance as frontrunners in the genre. Players can find various other options that boast a better gameplay experience, but some factors favor a game like Free Fire.

In the case of Garena's offering, despite its mediocre graphic quality, several in-game features make it popular. Additionally, the developer's consistency in introducing new events has contributed to increased engagement among the active userbase of Free Fire and its MAX variant.

Free Fire x BTS collaborative events (except for one) recently culminated, and Garena has maintained consistency, as users can spot various events available in the game.

Garena Free Fire: Listing all ongoing events as of April 19, 2022

1) Ramadan 2022

The Ramadan 2022 events (Image via Garena)

Garena has and will introduce a series of events to commemorate Ramadan, which started on 18 April and goes on until 8 May. During the duration of the themed events, users will be able to claim various item skins in the game. Readers can have a look at the calendar for Ramadan 2022 events here:

Aftermatch Drop (five per day limit): 18 April to 2 May and 6 May to 8 May

Aftermatch Drop (Unlimited): 3 May to 5 May

Exchange Store - Classic: 18 April to 8 May

Daily Missions - 1: 18 April to 8 May

Daily Missions - 2: 18 April to 23 April

Daily Missions - 3: 24 April to 29 April

Daily Missions - 4: 30 April to 8 May

Login for Blooming Falcon Pet Skin: 3 May to 5 May

Weekend Mission - 1: 23 April to 24 April

Weekend Mission - 2: 30 April to 1 May

Weekend Mission - 3: 7 May to 8 May

Stamp Collection: 26 April to 8 May

Hidden Logo: 30 April to 8 May

Ramadan check-in: 30 April to 8 May

Readers can check out more about the events and the featured rewards by clicking here.

2) The First Battle

FF's first-ever movie is releasing soon (Image via Garena)

Garena will release Free Fire's first-ever animated feature, How to start a fire, with Hayato as the protagonist. The publishers are have also introduced the following events to promote the same:

Exploring Hayato House: 15 April to 23 April

How to start a fire - Informative Web: 15 April to 6 May

Film release countdown: 21 April to 25 April

Login & Play: 23 April

Start the fire with Hayato: 23 April to 26 April

Beast Run: 23 April to 30 April

Watch Music Video: 27 April to 1 May

3) Other events

Other ongoing events in the game (Image via Garena)

Other events that are currently active in Free Fire and the MAX variant are:

Spirit Unbroken Top Up: Available till 24 April

Friend Referral: Available till 24 May

FF Valley: Available till 20 April

Redeem free character: Available till 25 May

Get BTS Outfits: Available till 23 April

Players can unlock several skins and accessories through these events, but one must read the terms and conditions.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India; players can install the MAX variant to access their player IDs.

