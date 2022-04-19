Free Fire new events: List of all ongoing events in the game in April 2022

A plethora of mobile battle royale games have emerged in recent years, but titles like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have maintained their dominance as frontrunners in the genre. Players can find various other options that boast a better gameplay experience, but some factors favor a game like Free Fire.
In the case of Garena's offering, despite its mediocre graphic quality, several in-game features make it popular. Additionally, the developer's consistency in introducing new events has contributed to increased engagement among the active userbase of Free Fire and its MAX variant.
Free Fire x BTS collaborative events (except for one) recently culminated, and Garena has maintained consistency, as users can spot various events available in the game.
Garena Free Fire: Listing all ongoing events as of April 19, 2022
1) Ramadan 2022
Garena has and will introduce a series of events to commemorate Ramadan, which started on 18 April and goes on until 8 May. During the duration of the themed events, users will be able to claim various item skins in the game. Readers can have a look at the calendar for Ramadan 2022 events here:
- Aftermatch Drop (five per day limit): 18 April to 2 May and 6 May to 8 May
- Aftermatch Drop (Unlimited): 3 May to 5 May
- Exchange Store - Classic: 18 April to 8 May
- Daily Missions - 1: 18 April to 8 May
- Daily Missions - 2: 18 April to 23 April
- Daily Missions - 3: 24 April to 29 April
- Daily Missions - 4: 30 April to 8 May
- Login for Blooming Falcon Pet Skin: 3 May to 5 May
- Weekend Mission - 1: 23 April to 24 April
- Weekend Mission - 2: 30 April to 1 May
- Weekend Mission - 3: 7 May to 8 May
- Stamp Collection: 26 April to 8 May
- Hidden Logo: 30 April to 8 May
- Ramadan check-in: 30 April to 8 May
Readers can check out more about the events and the featured rewards by clicking here.
2) The First Battle
Garena will release Free Fire's first-ever animated feature, How to start a fire, with Hayato as the protagonist. The publishers are have also introduced the following events to promote the same:
- Exploring Hayato House: 15 April to 23 April
- How to start a fire - Informative Web: 15 April to 6 May
- Film release countdown: 21 April to 25 April
- Login & Play: 23 April
- Start the fire with Hayato: 23 April to 26 April
- Beast Run: 23 April to 30 April
- Watch Music Video: 27 April to 1 May
3) Other events
Other events that are currently active in Free Fire and the MAX variant are:
- Spirit Unbroken Top Up: Available till 24 April
- Friend Referral: Available till 24 May
- FF Valley: Available till 20 April
- Redeem free character: Available till 25 May
- Get BTS Outfits: Available till 23 April
Players can unlock several skins and accessories through these events, but one must read the terms and conditions.
Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India; players can install the MAX variant to access their player IDs.