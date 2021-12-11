Free Fire new redeem codes for today (December 11): Free weapon loot crate, voucher, and boxes

The majority of Free Fire players know about using redemption codes to obtain free rewards, such as outfits, skins, and other items. These are released from time to time and can offer a good assortment of items that otherwise need the usage of diamonds.

The codes are unique in nature as they are 12 characters in length and work only for a given server. Moreover, they have an expiry date which means that players should utilize them within the stipulated time to get the rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 11, 2021

10x Creator Box is one of the rewards for the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

96Y4CNBZGV35 – 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Since the codes are functioning at the moment and the validity of the code is unknown, the user must quickly redeem the code.

Note: All three codes are dedicated to players on the European server and users from outside are not eligible to use them and therefore should not attempt to use them.

Guide on using new Free Fire redeem codes

As many players know, the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site is the official website where redeem codes have to be used. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to achieving the same:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site through any web browser. This URL (https://reward.ff.garena.com/) can be utilized to reach it.

The login process is necessary to complete (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Players should sign in to the website using the method linked to their Free Fire account on which they want to receive the reward.

In the notice section of the Rewards Redemption Site, the developers have mentioned that guest accounts aren’t eligible to use redeem codes. Consequently, those who possess such accounts would first have to bind them.

Paste the codes in the text boxes to claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Gamers can then enter the codes mentioned above one by one and tap on the “Confirm” option to redeem the rewards.

Step 4: Once that is completed, individuals can claim the items from the mail system in Free Fire. Rewards usually get sent to their accounts within 24 hours.

