Free Fire OB29 Advance Server APK download link for Android devices

Free Fire OB29 Advance Server is finally out, and players can only download it on their Android devices. The next OB29 update is due to be released in the coming month, and this will give them the chance to try and test out all the new features.

Players can download the Advanced Server APK directly from its official website. While anyone can download and install the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server, only those with the Activation Code will have access to it.

A step-by-step guide on how to download Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

Listed below are the steps to download and install the APK file:

Step 1: First, you need to visit the official website of the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server. Readers can use this link to do so.

Step 2: You should log in using the Facebook account earlier used from the registration process.

You need to log in on the Free Fire Advance Server website (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You should tap the “Download APK” button. The file for the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server will soon be downloaded.

Click the "Download APK" button to download the file (Image via Free Fire)

Note: The file size is around 721 MB; therefore, you are required to ensure that sufficient space is present on your device.

Step 4: Install the APK after enabling the “Install from Unknown Source” option. Once that is complete, you can open the application.

Step 5: A box will appear asking you to enter the Activation Code. Upon entering that, tap on the “Okay!” button.

You will be able to access the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server. If you encounter a parsing error, you can re-download the file again and follow the steps given above.

Activation Code

You should enter the Activation Code to enter into the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned earlier, to gain access to the OB29 Advance Server, an Activation Code is required. Following registration, it is only given to a few selected players by the developers. Thus, there is no alternative method to obtain the code.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs M8N: Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2021?

Edited by Shaheen Banu