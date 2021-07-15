Free Fire OB29 Advance Server: How to register, activation code, and more

Regular updates have been one of the major reasons why Free Fire has prospered over the past few years. The developers hardly disappoint players as they keep working hard by bringing in new features every few months.

Registrations for the Free Fire OB29 Advance server opened recently. This can be accomplished through its official website. For those unaware of it, the Advance server is a test application in which new features will be evaluated and tested.

General information about Free Fire OB29 Advance server

1) Free Fire Advance servers are only for Android users.

2) Progress from them does not carry over.

3) Players are not required to delete the global version as it is a separate application.

4) Users can report bugs and glitches to the developers to stand a chance at obtaining free diamonds.

5) Activation Code is necessary to access the Advance server.

Activation Code

Users require an Activation Code to play the Advance server (Image via Free Fire)

All players must enter the activation code if they want to get into the Free Fire Advance server.

The developers can only provide these, and there are no other alternative methods that can be used to obtain them. Once the registrations are complete, all applications are reviewed, and then only a limited number of users are provided with the Activation Code.

Registration Guide

Step 1: You have to visit the Free Fire Advance server website. This link will redirect you.

Step 2: Next, you should click the “Login Facebook” option as shown in the given picture:

You should tap the "Login Facebook" option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once you have logged in, a form will appear on the screen. Enter all the details to complete your profile.

Enter the details like name and phone number (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Press the “Join Now” option to complete the registration. The application will be sent to the developers of Free Fire.

Download date and other information

The timeline is yet to be announced (Image via Free Fire)

As stated on the Free Fire Advance server website, the APK file download will be commencing on July 21st. Developers are yet to reveal the timeline, i.e., the start and end date.

Download for the APK is set to start on July 21st (Image via Free Fire)

Edited by Srijan Sen