Free Fire OB31 Advance Server: Activation key process, APK download link, file size and more

Every user eagerly waits for the arrival of the Advance Server before the launch of every Garena Free Fire update. This special program by the developers lets the players enjoy brand-new features that have not made their way into the game yet.

Although the Advance Server is open for all Free Fire players, only a few players can join the program that lasts for close to a week. Players can head to the Advance Server website and join using their Facebook ID and a code.

Complete details about the duration, activation process, APK download, file size, and more are given below.

Free Fire OB31: The complete details about the Advance server for the upcoming update

Duration

The Advance Server opened on November 18, 2021, and will close on November 25, 2021.

Activation key and APK file

Players will receive the activation code on their registered e-mail accounts or Free Fire ID, and players can download the APK file from the official website using their Facebook login.

Download Size

The Advance Server APK file has a download size of 747 MB.

Download Process and activation

To enjoy the features of the upcoming OB31 update, players will have to download the Advance Server Apk file and activate it using the activation code. They can receive the activation key by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Login using the Facebook account that players have linked with their Free Fire IDs.

Step 2: After a successful login, fill in the required details, including e-mail and phone number.

Step 3: The registration process will end after players have filled up all the details, and the application for the activation key will remain pending.

Step 4: Players can download the Advance server app using the APK Client file option available on the site.

Step 5: In the final step, players will have to install the APK file, log in via guest account, and enter the activation key to launch the OB31 Advance Server app.

