Free Fire Advance Server for OB31 update: Link, how to register, and closing date revealed

As the OB31 update of Free Fire draws closer, the developers are gearing up for the Advance Server, a test server. Selected participants will get an opportunity to test out the new features and changes that will be implemented.

Registration for the new Advance Server began a few days ago, and anyone interested can complete the process. However, players should note that Garena will only pick a few users and provide them with the Activation Code because of the server's limited space.

Free Fire: Details of OB31 Advance Server

Start and end date

Start and end date of the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Usually, the Advance Server runs for one week, which is true with the upcoming OB31 version. This time around, it will run between:

Free Fire OB31 Advance Server start: 18 November 2021

Free Fire OB31 Advance Server end: 25 November 2021

Players will only be able to get into the test server during these days and test out the features.

Registration link and process

Individuals will have to visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website if they wish to register themselves for the latest one:

Free Fire Advance Server website: Click here.

These steps will guide them over the registration procedure:

Step 1: Users should first use the link provided above to head to the OB31 Advance Server website on their devices.

The first step for users is to tap on the "Login Facebook" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: When they arrive at the page, they must click the "Login Facebook" button and sign in with their Facebook accounts.

Step 3: After that, players will see a form on their screen asking them to fill out the details to set up their profiles.

Players will have to enter all these details (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Upon entering the necessary information, i.e., name, phone number, and email address, gamers can click the "Join Now" button.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Once the registration is done, the application will be sent to the developers for review. Users must then wait till they receive the Activation Code.

Edited by Ravi Iyer