Free Fire OB32 update character and weapon adjustments: Maxim nerf and more

The Free Fire OB32 update has arrived and is now available for download through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. However, individuals will not be able to access the game and test out the new features until the scheduled maintenance break ends.

According to the patch notes, the developers have balanced many factors with the new version to deliver a better overall user experience. A variety of buffs and nerfs have been applied to both the characters and the weapons.

Free Fire OB32 update: Character and weapon adjustments

Characters

These are the exact specifics of the character balancing (Image via Garena)

Alterations have been made to four characters by Garena in the OB32 update. These are the exact specifics:

1) Maxim (Nerf)

After the update, the use of MedKits will be faster by 5/9/13/17/21/25% at each level.

(Earlier: 5/8/12/17/23/30%)

2) Xayne (Buff)

Damage increased to Gloo Walls and Shields increases by 90/100/110/120/130/150% on the six levels, respectively.

(Earlier: 40/50/61/73/86/100%.)

Additionally, the cooldown time is lowered to 130/120/110/100/90/80s.

(Earlier: 150/140/130/120/110/100s)

3) Olivia (Buff)

The revived players will be starting with an extra 30/40/50/60/70/80 HP at different levels of her ability.

(Earlier: 30/36/43/51/60/70 HP)

4) Skyler (Adjustment)

Players can hold-to-aim using the skill button, aiding them to aim precisely while using the Riptide Rhythm ability.

Weapon Balancing

Listed below are the exact specifics about the nerfs and buffs made to the various weapons:

Nerfs

1) Effective range - 5%, long-distance headshot damage - 20%: M1014, SPAS12, M1887, MAG-7, UMP, MP5, MP40, P90, Thompson, MAC10

2) Effective range - 5%, long-distance headshot damage - 20%, armor penetration - 20%: Mini Uzi

3) Long-distance headshot damage - 20%: Vector

4) Long-distance headshot damage - 20%: M500

Buff

1) Damage + 4%. Effective range + 6%: SCAR

2) Damage + 2%. Effective range + 3%: AUG

3) Magazine + 2: Kingfisher

4) Damage 1 -> 5: Flashbang

Apart from balancing, a new gun called the Charge Buster Shotgun would be added to Free Fire.

Readers can check out the complete patch notes by clicking here to learn about all the other changes made with the OB32 update.

