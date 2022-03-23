Free Fire OB33 APK download size for Android devices

The Free Fire OB33 update is one of Garena's most impactful patches to date since it delivers a wide range of improvements that significantly influence the whole game. Some of the key highlights of the update that have caught the players' attention are the special link system and multiple character adjustments.

Players can download the game directly through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store once it is made available. This is generally distributed a few hours after the start of the maintenance break, which is already underway. Another alternative is to use the APK and OBB files to get to the latest version.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and hence players from the country should refrain from downloading or installing the game. Instead, they can use the MAX version of the game, which was not listed on the list of applications that were banned.

Free Fire OB33 update APK size

Players need both APK and OBB files to get Free Fire's latest version. While the APK file for every update is around 50-60 MB, the OBB size is generally in the range of 600-700 MB. Thus, users must have enough storage space available on their devices before proceeding with the download.

Moreover, users must download the files only from a known source as players' accounts may be banned or restricted in case of any abnormal files.

These users can also update their game through the Google Play Store, where the size will be comparatively less.

General instructions while using APK and OBB files to install the game

Step 1: Users should download APK and OBB for the OB33 update.

Step 2: They must enable 'install from unknown source' option.

Step 3: Next, players should place the OBB file in the specified folder (Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth).

Step 4: They can launch it after the maintenance is complete to enjoy the game.

Features

Here are some of the key changes:

Credit System (It will be available from 25 March at 11:00 GMT+8)

Report System Improvements

In-Game Voice Chat Reporting Feature (It will be available from 25 March at 11:00 GMT+8)

Get free characters with LINK!

Reduced Character Fragments for leveling up and cost of opening skill slots

New Kenta character

A124, Nikita, Steffie's abilities are reworked

Caroline, Otho, Rafael, and Thiva's abilities are balance

New assault rifle – G36

Weapon Adjustment

Players can read the complete patch notes for the OB33 update here.

