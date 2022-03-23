Free Fire OB33 update patch notes: Link system, Credit system, new Kenta character and more

Garena has officially released the patch notes for the Free Fire OB33 update. The patch features many weapon adjustments, as well as character balancing and overhauls, all of which contribute to a more balanced gaming experience.

Maintenance break for the update is underway for all the servers, and it is expected that the patch will start shipping out in a few hours. However, gamers can only experience new features in Free Fire once the servers are online again.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the region should refrain from installing or playing it. They may play Free Fire MAX instead.

Free Fire OB33 update patch notes bring many adjustments, new systems and character

Gaming Environment

Credit System (Will be available 3/25 11:00 GMT+8)

Free Fire accounts that have been reported and verified to intentionally throw the game, AFK, force quit, or are verbally abusive will have 1-4 points deducted, while frequent abusers will face an extra score deduction.

A perfect score unlocks valuable prizes, while a score lower than 90 suggests a ban from CS-Ranked, that is lower than 80 suggests a ban from BR-Ranked.

Playing games with good behavior will earn 1-2 credit points per game.

Report System Improvements

You can now report another player in your match history page.

You can now report another player in CS mode scoreboards.

Added new reasons for reporting.

In-Game Voice Chat Reporting Feature (Will be available 3/25 11:00 GMT+8)

To protect your privacy, the detection will only take place if a report is sent.

Added a new feature to the current mute button where you can report selected player(s) on the spot.

Once verbal harassment is verified, the player faces a mute punishment, and a credit score reduction.

New System

Get free characters with LINK!

Users can obtain free Characters by playing games in any mode. All Characters prior to this patch update will be included in the LINK system. The features are as follows:

Players may only link to one Character at a time.

There's a limit to the LINK points players get per day.

Free Fire users may give their LINK progress an extra boost with coins (limited per day).

Reduced Character Fragments for leveling up and cost of opening skill slots

Reduced Character Fragments are needed to level up and there is a reduction in the costs of unlocking skill slots. (Refer to the image above)

Character

New Kenta

Ability: Swordsman's Wrath:

Description: Swordsman's Wrath forms a frontal shield of 5m width that reduces 50% weapon damage coming from the front. Lasts for 2/3/3.5/4/4.5/5s and resets after firing a shot. Cooldown: 210/200/190/180/170/160s

A124 (Rework)

Description: Unleashes a 8m electromagnetic wave that disables enemies' skill activation and interrupts their interaction countdown. Lasts for 20/22/24/26/28/30s. Cooldown: 100/90/80/70/60/50s.

Nikita (Rework)

Description: Reload speed increases by 14/16/18/20/22/24%. For SMGs, the final 6 rounds of the clip deals 10/12/14/16/18/20% more damage.

Steffie (Rework)

Description: Create a 4m area that blocks throwables. Allies in the area will restore 10% armor durability every second and ammo damage taken from enemies will reduce by 10/12/14/16/18/20%. Lasts for 10/11/12/13/14/15s. Cooldown: 115/110/105/100/95/90s. Effects do not stack.

Caroline (Balancing)

Description: When holding a shotgun, the movement speed increases to 6/7/8/9/11/13%

Otho (Balancing)

Description: After eliminating an enemy, the positions of other enemies within 25/35/45/55/65/75m of the elimination spot will be revealed. Info will be shared with teammates for 6s instead of 4s.

Rafael (Balancing)

Description: When using Snipers and Marksman Rifles, firing sound is silenced and successful shots can cause enemies to bleed 40/50/60/70/80/90% faster.

Thiva (Balancing)

Description: Rescue (help-up) speed increases by 15/18/21/24/27/30%. Upon a successful rescue, the user recovers 25/30/35/40/45/50HP in 5s.

Clash Squad

New Quadra Kill Animation

Enhanced the visual effects when executing a quadra.

Battle Royale

New In-game Missions

Hit List missions: Purchase from the Vending Machine using FF Coins. Eliminate target within the time limit.

Supply Run missions: Obtain for free on the map. Reach a specified location within time limit.

Ultimate Weapons Now Upgradable

All Ultimate Weapons are upgradeable now(3 stages) using the Upgrade Chip, except for the airdrop one: This list is as follows:

VSS

MP5

M60

M4A1

M14

Kar98k

PLASMA

FAMAS

Weapon and Balance

New Weapon: G36

Switch firing mode: G36 toggles between Assault, short-range mode and Range, mid-range mode

Assault stats:

Base Damage: 26

Rate of Fire: 0.096

Magazine: 30

Range stats:

Base Damage: 33

Rate of Fire: 0.15

Magazine: 30

Weapon Adjustments

M4A1: Effective range -4%

SCAR: Effective range +5%

M249: Effective range -3%

FAMAS: Effective range -2%

XM8: Effective range +5%

AN94: Effective range +4%

AUG: Effective range +6%

PARAFAL: Effective range +5%

Kar98k：Gun switch time +20%

UMP: Effective range -3%, movement speed when firing -10%, stability -7%

MP5: Effective range -10%, damage +10%,

VSS: Effective range -15%

MP40：Stability +15%, movement speed when carrying +15%, movement speed when firing +10%

Thompson: Effective range -3%

Mini Uzi: Effective range -8%

MAC10: Effective range -4%

M1014: Effective range -16%, reload speed +30%

M1873: Effective range -15%

SPAS12: Effective range -8%, reload speed +10%

M1887: Effective range -12%, damage +8%, movement speed when carrying +5%

MAG-7: Effective range -15%, damage +4%, stability +10%

Charge Buster: Effective range -10%, damage +5%

M1887-X: Added new muzzle accessory slots

Gameplay

In-game Vibration Feedbacks Now Available

Free Fire players may toggle and customize vibrations in the settings page.

Custom Room Enhancements

Auto Revival feature is now available in BR mode. When turned on, players with enough FF Coins will be automatically revived.

Customize the damage and speed of the play zone in BR mode.

Normal Room Cards now unlock CS Shop and item pricing customization features

Other Optimizations

Post-Game Results Enhancements

Post-game results page now includes a data sheet for players wanting to take a closer look

Revive/Rescues/Assists/Knockdowns are only available in multiplayer mode

Revive stats are only available in BR mode

Post-Game Loot Enhancements

Post-game results page now shows your Memory Fragment progress

Post-game results page now shows your LINK progress

Post-game results page now supports one-click Character lvl-ups

Drop rates now significantly increase with your first few games of the day

Resource Download Center Expansions

New web page layouts

Optimized notifications for DLC resources

Other Adjustments

FF coins now shows up on HUD display in BR mode

Your death location will be shown on map to let you quickly get equipments after revival in BR mode

Airdrop vending machine can be accessed from all angles

Events page can now be opened in preset teams page

CS Cup invitations now show up in the lobby

Gamers can read the complete patch on Free Fire's official website. This link will redirect readers to the webpage.

