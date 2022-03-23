When will Free Fire OB33 update be playable? Maintenance schedule revealed

The date for the rollout for Free Fire's March update is here, as players are waiting for the maintenance break. The timings and schedule assigned to specific servers are different from others, and the break is expected to last six to seven hours.

Users can download the update from the application stores as per their devices and wait for the servers to come back online. Once back, and once the maintenance break has culminated, they can access the compensation rewards.

Garena Free Fire: Maintenance schedule for OB33 update in different servers

The maintenance schedule for different servers (Image via Garena)

The maintenance schedule for different servers have been revealed as follows:

India: 10.00 am - 11.00 am (the MAX variant)

10.00 am - 11.00 am (the MAX variant) Bangladesh: 5.30 am - 4.40 pm

5.30 am - 4.40 pm Indonesia: The maintenance will start around 11.00 am, but the end time is not specified

The maintenance will start around 11.00 am, but the end time is not specified Malaysia: 12.00 pm to 6.10 pm

12.00 pm to 6.10 pm Brazil: 12.00 am to 11.00 am

12.00 am to 11.00 am South Africa, West Africa, and neighboring regions: The maintenance will start around 6.00 am, but the developers have not specified any end time.

The rollout is expected to happen on 23 March for many other regions, but the maintenance schedule hasn't been officially revealed. Here's the expected release time for them:

Nepal: 10.45 am

10.45 am UK: 5.30 am

5.30 am USA: 1.30 am

1.30 am Japan: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Europe: 6.30 am

The Indian server is expected to go offline between 10 am to 11 am (Image via Garena)

Gamers can notice the maintenance break for the Indian region is only one hour, probably because of Garena's different plans for India after the ban of their flagship BR title. In this country, players will be able to upgrade Free Fire MAX and, in some cases, need not update their apps.

Here's what the developers have to say about the latest maintenance break in the Indian server:

"Dear Survivors. To optimize your gaming experience, we will be conducting server maintenance on 23rd March from 10.00 - 11.00 (GMT + 5:30). You will not be able to log in to the game during this period. Players who are not logged in and online before this time will not be affected. For most Free Fire Max players, there is no need to update the game after the maintenance. You will be able to play immediately after the maintenance ends. If an update is required, you can follow the instructions shown to you. Please also ensure that Google Play Store country has been set as India in order to update successfully."

The BTS collab is coming after the OB33 update (Image via Garena)

Once the update process ends, players can also expect the arrival of the Free Fire x BTS collab in the Indian server on 25 March, as shown in the calendar given above. For additional OB33 features, they can click here.

