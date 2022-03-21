Garena Free Fire OB33 update expected features and more details

The Advance Server program for the Garena Free Fire OB33 version has culminated, and the update's release date is nearing. A limited number of gamers got a chance to enjoy the unreleased content, which will most likely arrive in Garena Free Fire via the upcoming patch update.

A plethora of unreleased in-game content has already been revealed online, and in the next few days, more leaks are expected to come. Free Fire and its MAX variant are most likely to receive the OB33 update around 23 and 24 March. Hence, users must wait a few days.

In the meantime, readers can have a look at the upcoming features and probable optimizations in Free Fire after the OB33 update.

Garena Free Fire OB33 version: The expected features and optimizations via the upcoming update

1) New weapons

Users can welcome two new assault rifles in the game: G36 and F2000, via the upcoming patch. The latter was not revealed, while the former was already teased online.

G36 will arrive with two modes: Assault and Balanced, and Garena is most likely to reveal stats and attributes after the update rolls out.

2) Credit System

Credit System in Advance Server (Image via Garena)

To make the gaming environment more positive, Garena may introduce a new feature named Credit System. It will provide chances to players to get exclusive rewards after they have maintained a 100 credit score. Credit System seems like a good use of positive reinforcement.

3) Zombie Invasion mode

Free Fire is most likely to welcome zombies via "Zombie Invasion" mode, as the same was seen in the Advance Server program. In the upcoming game mode, players will be able to encounter the monsters after landing on the modified Bermuda map.

4) New character

Players can expect a new mysterious character to arrive in the game as it was listed in the Advance Server program. Although developers did not reveal the character's looks, his skill was listed as "Swordsman's Wrath."

The new character will allow gamers to use a temporary holographic shield, which will help minimize frontal damage. The character's appearance matches with Primis, and thus players can expect him to be a part of a future collaboration.

5) New pet

A feature that is highly likely to arrive in the game via the OB33 update is the new character companion, Zasil, an upcoming pet, which will bring a luck-based skill.

The skill has been named "Extra Luck," which will help users enhance their chances of getting medical equipment such as Inhaler, Med Kit, and Repair Kit after initial usage.

6) Character Link feature

A new Link feature is going to make its way to the game (Image via Garena)

Another great feature to attract more users to the game is the "Link," which will allow everyone to grab characters for free. Players will be able to activate the "Link" feature for each character for a short period and register progress with the same. The progress will allow players to claim the characters permanently.

7) Other adjustments

The other changes or adjustments in Free Fire OB33 include the following:

Change in lobby animation

Change in the animation of "Flowers of Love" emote

Change in abilities of A124 and Steffie

Buffs in Lone Wolf mode

As mentioned earlier, the update is expected to arrive around 23 or 24 March. On the day of the rollout, the game will go on a maintenance break during which players will not be able to access the title. However, developers will provide a compensation reward due to the inconvenience during the maintenance period.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India as of 14 February 2022 as per the orders of the "Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology."

