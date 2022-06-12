Free Fire OB34 direct download link for APK version revealed

The latest patch update for Free Fire, i.e., the OB34 version, was rolled out by Garena on 25 May 2022. On the same day, the MAX variant also received the latest update and welcomed many new features alongside a ton of optimizations in terms of game modes, weapons, characters, and file size.

After the OB34 update, Free Fire and its MAX variant have become smaller as developers have compensated the same with additional DLC and resource packages. Thus, the download size (variable for different) from the Play Store has come under 500 MB, which has enhanced the game's efficiency.

Garena Free Fire: Direct download link for APK file after the OB34 update (June 2022)

Devs have lowered the file size for both games with the OB34 update (Image via Garena)

Developers have ensured low-end smartphone users get better output from the latest Free Fire/FF MAX version. Especially talking about the latter, they said,

"We recognize that Free Fire Max's HD graphics could cause a major burden to your mobile devices. Therefore, we tweaked a few areas to reduce this version's file size and, without compensating resolution, alleviate the performance drain that your devices might experience while running Free Fire Max. Now you can enjoy smoother graphics that make your gaming experience so much better."

Thus, additional content is available now in the "Download Center" of the game. Android players will have to download a file of size less than 500 MB from the Play Store. They can also use third-party websites/applications like APKpure (APK and OBB) and TapTap (APK file like Google Play).

However, the official link previously available on the game's website exclusively on the Indian server is still active. Therefore, gamers can employ the same direct download link here:

Direct Download link for the OB34 version: https://freefire.onelink.me/Io8U/fa1aa611

Although this official download link is active as of 12 June 2022, it is highly unlikely to work after the arrival of the OB35 update. Thus, users can use it in the meantime and install the game (430 MB size) on their PCs (using an Android emulator) or AOS devices.

Garena's BR shooter has a size lower than 500 MB (Image via Google)

Readers can also have a look at the download process for the FF OB34 version as follows:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store/App Store and browse the game using the search box.

Step 2: After tapping on the relevant result from the Google Play/App Store, users must click the "Install" button. The download will begin, culminating with the game's installation on the device.

Google Play Store link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_IN&gl=US

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_IN&gl=US App Store link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/garena-free-fire-rampage/id1300146617

Step 3: Users must tap on the "Open" button, download the additional update files, and sign in to their game accounts using the preferred platform.

Players, especially those from India, can use the same process with the MAX variant, which has a file size of less than 500 MB. Furthermore, one can also perform the same process on their PCs using an Android emulator's Play Store/Game Center.

