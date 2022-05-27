Free Fire OB34 download process: Android, iOS, and PC links

Garena rolled out the much-awaited OB34 update for both of its Free Fire titles, i.e., the MAX variant and the original game, on 25 May. The patch option is now available for almost all devices, including iOS, Android, and emulators. Thus, players who haven't installed the updates can do the same right now.

Following the precedent set by previous patch updates, Garena has ensured that users witness an assortment of new additions and changes in Free Fire and the MAX version. The title also features some login rewards for those who update and sign in within a day or two of the OB34 version's release.

Garena Free Fire: Downloading OB34 update on different devices

Garena's flagship battle royale shooter is solely meant for iOS and Android smartphones. However, if any gamer wants to install it on their PCs, they can do the same using an Android emulator.

Readers can find out more about the installation process and download links for the OB34 version on iOS, AOS, and PCs as follows:

Download process for iOS and Androids

The OB34 update is available on the Play Store, and users can download it now (Image via Google)

Users need to follow the steps given below if they want to install the latest update of Garena's BR shooter on their smartphones or tablets:

Step 1: They need to spot the Google Play Store/Apple's App Store on their mobiles/tablets and use the search bar to find "Free Fire."

Step 2: Gamers can spot the relevant results on the first or second rank, which they should click to open the application's page.

Step 3: On the application's page, they should tap on "install/update/get," and the download will begin.

Step 4: The download will take a few minutes, depending on the internet speed and quality of the connection. After completing the download and installation, players can tap on "open."

Step 5: They can log into the game and download additional files if required.

Download process for PCs

Users must install an Android emulator to play any game (Image via Bluestacks)

As mentioned earlier, players will have to use an Android emulator on their PCs. Some popular options and their download links are given as follows:

BlueStacks - https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html

NoxPlayer - https://www.bignox.com/en/download/fullPackage?formal

GameLoop - https://www.gameloop.com/

MEmu - https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html

BlueStacks has multiple versions, so gamers can opt for the option that suits the specifications of their device.

Once they have downloaded and installed the EXE program on their PCs, individuals can launch the emulator and open the Google Play Store to search for Free Fire. The rest of the steps are the same as the previous method above.

Download links

The official APK download links are available exclusively for the Indian region (Image via Garena)

Here are the download/application store links for the OB34 version:

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_IN&gl=US

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_IN&gl=US App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/garena-free-fire-rampage/id1300146617

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/garena-free-fire-rampage/id1300146617 FF MAX/FF (Indian server-exclusive): https://ffinddownload.freefiremobile.com/

https://ffinddownload.freefiremobile.com/ FF (Indian server-exclusive): https://freefire.onelink.me/Io8U/fa1aa611

Users can copy each given link and paste it into any web browser on their device to download the Free Fire OB34 version.

Note: Indian fans should avoid installing Free Fire and go for the MAX variant as the former has been banned in the country.

