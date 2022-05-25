Free Fire OB34 update: APK size and expected maintenance schedule

The OB34 update for Free Fire is expected to go live today, i.e., 25 May. It is expected to hit almost every server all around the globe, including India, where players will receive new features via Free Fire MAX, as the government has blocked the original game since February 2022.

Like previous updates, the latest update also brings new content to the game in terms of new weapons, LINK system (Indian server), Clash Squad adjustments, Craftland additions, and many more. However, players will have to wait for a few hours once the update launches and the maintenance break begins.

Garena Free Fire OB34 update: Maintenance schedule and expected file size

The update usually launches at different time frames across all the servers globally. Once it goes online, the developers can take the servers down for a maintenance break that generally lasts for a few hours (usually four to five hours).

Some servers make the announcements regarding the maintenance schedule before the update's release, while in the case of others, fans had to speculate about the launch time.

The moderators from the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) server have revealed in an Instagram post that the update is expected to launch at 4 am (GMT + 2) on 25 May 2022.

The maintenance break started at 9.30 am (IST) for FF MAX in the Indian server (Image via Garena)

There hasn't been any such announcement for other servers so that players can expect a release schedule like the OB33 update. On the Indian server, where only FF MAX is receiving the update, the maintenance break began at 9.30 am and will end around 5.10 pm (IST).

Thus, users will receive the update option soon in the Google Play Store.

What will be expected download size?

The total size of the Free Fire OB34 APK file will be around 700 to 750 MB, while the update is expected to occupy a space of about 250 to 350 MB (variable for different devices). However, the exact figures will be revealed once the update goes live across all the servers.

How to download OB34 update?

Free Fire OB34: Download process (Image via Garena)

To install the Free Fire OB34 version, gamers can follow the steps given below once the update goes live:

Step 1: Open the App Store or the Google Play Store as per the device and use the search box to browse for "Garena Free Fire."

Step 2: Players can tap on the initial results shown by the application store and tap on "install/update" based on whether they already have the game on their devices or not.

Indian users can search for and update/install the MAX variant as the original game has been blocked in their country.

Step 3: Once individuals have installed the update, they can launch the game to download the additional file packages of the OB34 version and enjoy the new content.

In the case of the Indian server, Garena has provided a particular link for the APK files on the official website of the game. Players can use the link provided here to visit the website and download the APK file after the update goes live.

Note: The APK size and the maintenance schedule mentioned in the article are mere speculations. Users will get to know the exact information after the update goes live.

Edited by Ravi Iyer