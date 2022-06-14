Free Fire OB34 update PC system requirements for emulators

Over the years, Garena's flagship Battle Royale, Free Fire, has become one of the best tactical shooters on mobile platforms. The Android and iOS game is free-to-play and has pretty low-level minimum system requirements, making it a sensation these days.

Free Fire has registered over a billion installs on the Play Store, while its MAX variant has also found success by getting over 100 million downloads within a few months. Both games now have a download size of less than 500 MB after the recent OB34 patch update.

The low download size alongside the minimum system requirements of Free Fire has resulted in enhanced efficiency, especially on low-end smartphones. Hence, users can easily install and run Garena's BR shooter on most devices, including low-end PCs (using an Android Emulator).

Garena Free Fire on PC: Minimum system requirements for ideal emulators

As mentioned already, the low resource requirements and file size have made Garena's survival shooter compatible with most devices these days, especially 2 GB and 3 GB RAM AOS smartphones. However, in PC's case, the game's efficiency matters as much as the system requirements of an emulator.

However, before exploring the resource requirements of emulators, this article will list some suitable suggestions for installing Garena's flagship tactical shooter. Readers can take a look at the ideal emulators and their official website/download links as follows:

BlueStacks - https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html

https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html GameLoop - https://www.gameloop.com/

https://www.gameloop.com/ MEmu - https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html

https://www.memuplay.com/download-memu-on-pc.html LDPlayer - https://www.ldplayer.net/

Minimum system requirements for each emulator have been listed as follows:

1) BlueStacks

Various variants of BlueStacks are provided on its official website, but the minimum requirements are provided for the "BlueStacks 5":

Minimum system requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Microsoft Windows 7 and above. Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

Intel or AMD Processor. RAM: Your PC must have at least 4GB of RAM.

Your PC must have at least 4GB of RAM. HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space.

5GB Free Disk Space. Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V): enabled (in BIOS)

2) MEmu

Minimum system requirements

Processor: 2 cores x86/x86_64 (Intel or AMD CPU)

2 cores x86/x86_64 (Intel or AMD CPU) OS: WinXP or later

WinXP or later For the latest Windows DirectX 11: Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0 RAM: 2GB (4GB for x64 system)

2GB (4GB for x64 system) Hard disk: 5GB of free space

5GB of free space Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V): enabled (in BIOS)

3) LD Player

Minimum system requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor x86 / x64

Intel or AMD Processor x86 / x64 OS: Windows XP or above

Windows XP or above OpenGL: 2.0

2.0 RAM: 2GB

2GB Hard disk space: 36GB

36GB Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V): enabled (in BIOS)

4) GameLoop

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit GPU: GTX 660

GTX 660 CPU: i5-8500

i5-8500 RAM: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Storage: 1GB available space (Specifically for Free Fire)

Users can install their preferred Android emulator from the direct links given above. Once users have downloaded the EXE file, they can complete the setup and run the program after installation.

After opening the emulator, users can search for Free Fire in the Play Store or the Game center. They can install FF OB34 (or the MAX variant in the case of Indian users) and start playing the game.

Before downloading an emulator, players should also remember to install the up-to-date graphics drivers from Microsoft.

