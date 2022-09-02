Free Fire OB36 Advance Server: APK download, Activation Code, and release date

Fans were eagerly waiting for the start of the Advance Server for the Free Fire/FF MAX OB36 version amid all the 5th Anniversary celebrations. It is time for many to rejoice as the latest iteration of the Advance Server program is live, and players can enjoy the unreleased content before the final update's arrival.

Garena has ensured the arrival of multiple additions in its popular battle royale shooter. Users can spot the Coin Clash mode, a Social Island mode, a Gallery feature of gun skins, two new mystery characters, the Fang pet, and more.

However, to participate in the OB36 testing phase, gamers must download and activate a specific APK.

Readers should not skip the following section if they want to learn more about the download link, activation procedure, and other essential details regarding the OB36 Advance Server.

Free Fire OB36: Advance Server has been released and is available for download on official website

The OB36 Advance Server was launched by Garena on 1 September 2022 and will stay online till 8 September 2022. The download link for the APK client is available on the official website of the Advance Server, so users can register for the program and install it on their devices.

The Activation Code and download link (Image via Garena)

However, they will need a specific Activation Code to unlock the APK file and experience the unreleased content. Therefore, players can follow the steps given below to register for the OB36 Advance Server, access the download link, and get the Activation Code:

Step 1: They should use the direct link to the Advance Server website given here: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Gamers must select a login method between Facebook and Google on the official website. The social media account they choose must be linked to their FF/FF MAX Player IDs. Otherwise, their registration will not be successful.

Thus, players should attach either Google or Facebook to their Free Fire IDs in the game's system settings.

The download size (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After choosing the social media account, users must fill in their 'Active Email' and tap on 'Join Now!' at the bottom of the page.

Their registration will be successful, and they will be redirected to the download page of the Free Fire Advance Server website.

Step 4: Gamers can spot the Activation Code and download link on the webpage after logging in on the Advance Server website. They can copy the code and download the special Free Fire APK client (file size: 766 MB).

Step 5: Readers can install the APK file and use the 'Guest' option to log in and paste the Activation Code in the given box to unlock the Advance Server app.

Users can experience unreleased content and find bugs in the APK client to earn diamonds in the game. However, those who have not received any Activation Code will have to wait and log in later to check the progress.

The Advance Server will culminate on 8 September 2022, and the Free Fire OB36 update is expected to release between 14 September 2022 and 21 September 2022. Additionally, players should note that the features introduced in the Advance Server may or may not make it to the final version.

