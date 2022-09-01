Free Fire OB36 Advance Server features: New mystery characters, Fang pet, and more

Every diehard Garena Free Fire fan waits for the Advance Server Program's arrival before each patch update. It allows players to enjoy unreleased content and earn free rewards prior to each OB update. The majority of the new features teased via a specific Advance Server eventually make it to the game in the final update.

To the pleasure of Free Fire users, the OB36 Advance Server is now available. They can install the APK client and access the unreleased content after acquiring the Activation Code. The latest Advance Server program features include a new pet, two mystery characters, fresh game modes, and many more.

The OB36 Advance Server teased two mystery characters alongside plenty of new Free Fire content

Mystery characters are the main highlight of each Advance Server, and the current testing phase has teased two new options -- female and male. Garena has also introduced a new pet Fang alongside a unique game mode, Coin Cash. Apart from that, users can also find some new functions in the game.

Readers can take a look at all of the major OB36 Advance Server features as follows:

Mystery Character (Male)

Mystery Character (Male) {Image via Garena}

A new male mystery character with the active ability 'Rebel Rush' has been teased in Free Fire OB36 Advance Server. His skill offers a sudden boost in speed for 0.5 seconds. Furthermore, players can accumulate Rebel Rush for two consecutive uses with a cooldown of five seconds between each one.

After two consecutive uses, the active ability will have a total cooldown of 40 seconds, which decreases to 30 at the sixth level.

Mystery Character (Female)

Enter Mystery Character (Female) {Image via Garena}

Apart from a male mystery character, players can also spot a new female variant in the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server. However, the developers haven't teased her ability and only showcased the following details:

Age: 30

30 Birthday: 10-1

10-1 Occupation: Tech-modded Assassin

Tech-modded Assassin Hobby: Fireworks

Developers can reveal other potential details about the second mystery character after the OB36 update.

New pet: Fang

New pet: Fang (Image via Garena)

In the pet section, a new option with the name Fang has been introduced by Garena. "Wolfpack Bond," Fang's skill will provide EP whenever enemies knock out teammates.

The EP gain is 10 points if the user's HP is full, otherwise, the skill will add five. Additionally, the cooldown time of Wolfpack Bond is 40 seconds, which decreases to 25 at the third skill level.

Furthermore, the EP gain also becomes 30 and 15 points for 100% and less HP capacity, respectively.

New game mode: Coin Clash

Coin Clash mode in FF Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Coin Clash is a new fast-paced mode in Garena Free Fire Advance Server, which offers coins to buy accessories during a match. Players will have to kill opponents or explore the ground to collect coins, and the last standing man or team will be the ultimate victor.

Coin Clash has simpler rules that resemble the classic Battle Royale mode. However, Coin Clash is much quicker due to the availability of a low number of players. In addition, one can themselves revive multiple times after getting killed off in action.

New game mode: Social Island

Social Island mode (Image via Garena)

Social Island is a new interactive mode like Craftland in Free Fire, which allows users to perform several fun mini-games like playing football or participating in a boxing match. Players can communicate with others after joining the Social Island, but the mode still requires some optimization.

Zombie Invasion

Zombie Invasion mode was seen in previous iterations of Advance Server programs and has returned for the OB36 version. As the name suggests, players will fight against zombie waves to attain Booyah.

On Airship feature

An Airship has been introduced in the Battle Royale mode, allowing users to collect plenty of loot during a match. Players can use ziplines to reach an Airship and collect high-tier accessories or weapons. The Airship also moves from one location to another on the given map.

Gallery feature

Gallery feature (Image via Garena)

Another unique feature players can spot in Free Fire/Free Fire MAX OB36 Advance Server is the Gallery in the weapon section, showcasing their skins. The weapon skins are categorized according to their rarity in the game and other stats.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul