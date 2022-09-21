Free Fire OB36 update download size for Android and iOS (MAX version)

Garena has unveiled the latest patch update, OB36, for its popular BR shooters -- Free Fire and its MAX version. The update buttons are now working for most devices, be it Android, iOS, or iPadOS. Hence, users can browse the application stores on their smartphones/tablets to upgrade the game to the latest version, 2.93.1 (OB36).

However, users must note that despite the update's availability for most devices, one cannot access the new version due to the ongoing maintenance break. For Indian users, the maintenance break is scheduled to end at 5:10 pm (GMT + 5:30), so players can download the update before the same.

Apart from the maintenance schedule of the Free Fire MAX OB36 update, users can also learn about its download size in the following section.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB36 version: What is the download size for all the platforms

Here are the download sizes for the OB36 update on Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices:

Android (Google Play Store)

If Android users have already installed the previous version (OB35) of Free Fire MAX, they will have to download an update of size 309 MB. However, if players install the game for the first time or after uninstallation, they will need to download total file size of 532 MB.

Players should note that these sizes are only for the APK files available in Play Store. One must download the additional resource packs or in-game update files separately.

iOS and iPadOS (Apple App Store)

Apple users (iOS and iPadOS) will need to download a file of around 1.2 GB from the App Store. However, the free space on the device to install the game should be much larger than 1.2 GB.

How to download Free Fire MAX OB36 update on any device (Android, iOS, or iPadOS)?

Here's how you can download the latest update for the popular game on any device with Android operating system, iOS, or iPadOS:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your device (depending upon the platform).

Step 2: Utilize the search box to get the results for Free Fire MAX.

Step 3: Tap on the relevant results to open the game's page on the application store.

Step 4: Tap the install/update button to start the download.

Step 5: The application store will complete the installation after a successful download.

Step 6: Tap the open button to launch the app and install additional update files.

If you launch the game before the end of the maintenance break, you will not be able to access the new update. Therefore, launch the game after the maintenance break (when the server goes online again).

