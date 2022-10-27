Free Fire OB37 Advance Server: How to get Activation code, start date, time, and more

The Free Fire community has consistently received Advance Server with excitement and enthusiasm as it provides a sneak peek at the game's future content. The registrations for the OB37 version have started today, and it has become the point of conversation.

Given the buzz around the client and the opportunity to test new features, everyone is eager to get access. However, due to the limited capacity of the Advance Server, Garena has implemented an Activation Code system.

Here are all of the details surrounding the upcoming Free Fire OB37 Advance Server.

Free Fire OB37 Advance Server starts on November 3, and you can register to get Activation Code

OB37 Advance Server will start on 3 November and be active till 11 November

According to the official website, the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server will start on November 3, 2022. Players can download the client on the same day, and it will remain accessible until November 11, 2022. Based on the previous few iterations, the server can be expected to open at 8:30 am (UTC +0).

To gain access to the Advance Server, it is necessary to obtain the Activation Code. You will need to sign up on the official website to stand a chance of receiving one such code. You may follow the instructions given below:

Step 1: Access the official Advance Server website by clicking on this link.

Step 2: You will be prompted to sign up on the webpage using a Facebook or Google account.

Step 2: You will be prompted to sign up on the webpage using a Facebook or Google account.

It is important to note that you must also have an account with the given method; otherwise, an error message will appear informing you that a Free Fire account has not been found.

Enter the email address and click Join Now button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A new form will appear on the screen, prompting you to enter an active email address to set up your profile.

Step 4: Click the join now button to complete the registration for the Advance Server.

Once your application has passed, you will receive a one-time Activation Code, which you may use to log in to the game. Once you have utilized the given code, it will be rendered invalid. Hence, you shouldn't share this code.

Furthermore, only limited codes are available. So there is no guarantee of obtaining it.

The Free Fire OB37 Advance Sever APK will be available for download on November 3, 2022.

The Free Fire OB37 Advance Sever APK will be available for download on November 3, 2022. You may sign in to the same account on the official website and then click the Download APK button to receive the APK file. While the download will be open to everyone, only those with the Activation Code can access it.

Additionally, the UGC matchmaking mode will be available to users for the first three hours after the server is opened for everyone.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised not to play the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version, which was not among the banned applications.

