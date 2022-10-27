Action Bolt's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, YouTube income, rank, and more in 2022

Anup Mondal runs the popular Free Fire YouTube channel Action Bolt and has established a reputation in the community for exciting and flashy gameplay. Players can tune into his YouTube channel to watch livestreams of him pushing his rank in the Grandmaster tier.

The channel has already accumulated 1.48 million subscribers and is slowly closing in on 1.5 million subscribers. Additionally, Anup has 148 million views on his videos. The content creator also has 20.4k followers on Instagram.

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID and stats

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID is 88651465. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

Action Bolt's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Action Bolt has played 2607 solo matches and has been victorious 354 times, resulting in a win rate of 13.57%. With 4734 eliminations and 1514 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.10 and a headshot rate of 31.98%.

The streamer has played 1854 duo matches and clinched 412 games, corresponding to a win rate of 22.22%. Anup has bagged 5033 eliminations with 1293 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.49 and a headshot rate of 25.69%.

Action Bolt has also acquired 22395 Booyahs in 40297 squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 55.57%. He has achieved 190748 kills, notching a K/D ratio of 10.66 while also scoring 52411 headshots to record a headshot rate of 27.48%.

BR Ranked stats

Action Bolt's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star has participated in 963 squad matches in the current Free Fire MAX season and has defeated his opposition 567 times to rack up a win rate of 58.87%. He has chalked up 7899 frags and 3216 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 19.95 and a headshot rate of 40.71%.

He is yet to play any solo or duo games in the current ranked season.

CS Career stats

Action Bolt's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Action Bolt has competed in 6591 Clash Squad matches and earned first place 4761 times, acquiring a win rate of 72.23%. He has taken out 26974 opponents, with 10763 headshots, corresponding to a KDA of 2.15 and a headshot rate of 39.90%.

Note: Action Bolt’s Free Fire stats will change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Details about Action Bolt's guild in the game (Image via Garena)

Action Bolt is the leader of the Bolt Army guild in the battle royale title, whose ID is 1003003956. He is in the Grandmaster tier in the BR-Ranked season and the Heroic tier in the CS-Ranked season.

Monthly income

Action Bolt's earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Anup Mondal’s monthly earnings through the Action Bolt YouTube channel to be within the range of $1.1K and $17.2K. The website predicts his yearly earnings to be approximately around $12.9K and $206.2K.

YouTube channel

Anup started creating Free Fire content on his channel in early 2018. Over the years, he has uploaded more than 630 videos, attracting a massive audience with his incredible gameplay.

The channel crossed 500k subscribers in February 2021, which doubled in late 2021. He is currently closing in on 1.5 million subscribers in 2022. Over the last 30 days, his channel has garnered 30k subscribers and 4.297 million views.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised against playing Free Fire. The images and stats used in the article have been retrieved from the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned apps.

