Free Fire OB39 update: Character designs of five upcoming characters leaked

As the release of the OB39 update for the Advance Server in Free Fire is getting closer, gamers are eagerly awaiting new additions to the game. Recent leaks have emerged regarding new character designs by the developers, which could be included in the next few updates.

What we know about the new character designs in the Free Fire OB39 update

According to popular data miners KnightClown and Vipclown, a list of five new characters set to be released in the upcoming versions has been leaked. Garena is known for introducing new characters in each update, and these could be the next to join the game. Here is the leaked list of the characters.

Twin Killers

The developers are currently working on two different character designs for the Twin Killers (Image via Free Fire World/YouTube)

The Twin Killers are a combination of a younger sibling and his older sister. Together, both the siblings cohesively collect their enemies’ information and decisively kill them. The older sister uses her power to secretly collect information and remotely passes on the information to her brother.

On the other hand, the younger brother is a lethal assassin and loves to be a killing machine.

Geek explorer

Possible character design of the Geek Explorer. Like the Twin Killers, he too has an alternative design (Image via Free Fire World/YouTube)

Geek Explorer is a gifted student who excels in Mechanical Engineering. He may have a frail body but he is immensely resolute and brave. Geek Explorer loves exploring and inventing various mechanical equipment to scan remote areas.

Godfather

The Godfather’s character design looks substantial (Image via Free Fire World/YouTube)

Godgather is a straight-up mafia boss who smuggles weapons. On paper, he is a successful cargo dealer. However, the Godfather used his distribution network to circulate military weapons on a massive scale.

Bounty Huntress

The Bounty Huntress is an orphan who only cares about money (Image via YouTube)

Bounty Huntress is a cold-hearted assassin who desires only money. She has superb fighting skills and carries on her tasks as swiftly as possible.

Sonia

Sonia is a humanoid machine with a nefarious agenda (Image via YouTube)

Sonia is a Cyborg, which means she has the power of both human and artificial intelligence at her disposal. She is ruthless and relentless in her pursuit of truth and wishes to transform the human race through nano-biotechnology.

When is the Free Fire OB39 Update getting rolled out?

The game's developers are constantly introducing new and unique items through OB Updates, which is one of the ways they keep players engaged and attract new users. According to data miner PureLeaks OFC, the OB39 Update is expected to be released on March 22, 2023.

This means that the Advance Server will likely roll out in the first week of March. However, it is essential to note that this is not an official date.

Garena typically releases the client-server two weeks prior to the official launch of the patch. So, all eyes should be on the release of the server right now.

