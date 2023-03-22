Free Fire OB39 update new modes explained: Pet Smash, Triple Wolves and more

Following the massive success of OB38, the latest OB39 has made its way to the popular Battle Royale, Free Fire. The update has brought plenty of new features, themes, modes, and rewards to enrich the gaming experience.

Amongst all the latest additions, the incorporation of multiple modes has naturally generated a considerable amount of buzz amongst fans.

Everything about the new modes available in Free Fire's latest OB39 that mobile players need to know about

Pet Smash

Unlike other Battle Royale titles in the mobile gaming market, pets have played a crucial role in Garena's Free Fire over the last few years.

In the latest OB39 update, mobile players will be able to use their respective pets in a new and exciting mode called Pet Smash.

In this mode, players will be able to choose any one of the three pets provided to them. Each will have a unique style of play and an ultimate of its own. Pet Smash will entail players to combat their pets in a 2v2 mode.

A separate arena has been designed for the Pet Smash mode. Players will earn points by eliminating their opponents. Dealing blows to others will increase one's ultimate bar and they can provide a fatal blow once it's full.

Triple Wolves

A new Triple Wolves mode has also been incorporated in the OB39 update to provide an elevated gaming experience. This mode will feature players indulging in either a 2v2v2 or a 1v1v1 fight.

This mode will provide an equal chance for each player as everyone will get to choose a preferred weapon for all to use in a particular round. This will test the gun skills of the players and the best one to adapt will emerge victorious.

All matches in the new Triple Wolves mode will be played on the Lone Wolf winter-themed map (already present in the game).

Lone Wolf Cup

A new Lone Wolf Cup has also been incorporated in FF's latest OB39 update. This has been added to the FFC Cup section. Users choosing to play this will have to combat three different rounds of 1v1 matches against seven other players.

Optimization of Coin Clash mode

The popular Coin Clash mode in Free Fire has been optimized with the respawn mechanism. This will enable respawned players to get hold of all the weapons and items that they possessed before being originally eliminated from the match.

Note: Due to the restrictions imposed on Free Fire by the Indian government, players from the country should restrain themselves from playing or downloading the popular battle royale title. However, they can play the title’s MAX variant because it was not included on the list of prohibited apps.

