Free Fire OB43 Advance Server features: Skill skin, character adjustments, and more

The Free Fire OB43 Advance Server update went live on January 5, 2024, introducing many interesting changes. Since Garena lets the players test the upcoming features on the Advance Server before every major update to the title, the community always stays on its toes. However, since only a certain number of players are allowed on the server, most rely on sneak peeks.

This article brings the exclusive features of Free Fire OB43 Advance Server to cater to the majority of the community.

The latest features of Free Fire OB43 Advance Server

Garena has promised plenty of changes in the Free Fire OB43 Advance Server update. There will be character adjustments since some characters are growing more powerful than others. Additionally, the developer will bring back some special features from the older game versions.

Zone Timer Update

Some safe zone adjustments on the battle royale (BR) map will speed up to match the fast-paced gameplay of the title. The second zone’s timer has now been reduced to 80 seconds from 60 seconds since landing. Besides, it will now take 240 seconds to shrink instead of the previous 230-second timeframe. The third zone’s shrink time has also dropped to 50 seconds from 75 seconds.

Character adjustments

Some of the characters in the current title are intensely overpowered. Thus, after taking opinions from the community, Garena has decided to adjust the abilities of characters like Sonia and Orion.

Players will still get the 50HP shield when becoming Sonia, but it lasts only 2 seconds instead of 3 seconds. Besides, the user will be eliminated when the shield disappears, irrespective of whether they eliminate enemies or not while using it.

Orion’s movement speed has been decreased by 20%, making him a lot slower in the title.

Changes in Nexterra map

The Zipway terrain in Nexterra map has undergone some adjustments (Image via YouTube/GW Manish)

There are some changes in the Nexterra map, specifically the Zipway area. While it is tempting for players to land in this area to use the Zipway for fun, it is open terrain on the current map. Therefore, it is hard to find loot or cover for players in this area.

The Free Fire OB43 Advance Server has added plenty of buildings in the Zipway area of the map. This will help players with more cover and more loot.

New changes in the battle royale mode

The Free Fire Ob43 Advance Server update has also brought some changes to the BR lobby. When you are in the lobby before the match starts, the top left corner will display the map you will be landing on instead of the ‘No Signal’ icon previously. While it might take away the element of surprise, it may help players plan a perfect strategy.

Players will land on the map with a UMP. This is another interesting update, considering sometimes players used to die as soon as they landed due to lack of weapons or ammunition.

Garena has also brought back the Danger Zone, otherwise known as the red zone, in the latest update. This is a circular area that periodically appears on the map, and bombs drop randomly in this area during this time. Players must take cover, as getting hit by one of these bombs can instantly kill them.

Changes in the Arsenal Chamber

Arsenal Chamber is open to all now (Image via YouTube/GW Manish)

In the current version, players must grab the key or complete specific missions to open the Arsenal Chamber. However, the doors to this chamber are always open for everyone on the latest Free Fire OB43 Advance Server.

Change in Vending Machine Economy

There are some changes in the Zombie Mode of the title. The vending machines are revised in the new update, with their upgrade chip cost raised to 400–500 coins. The latest redeemable content, like character skill cards, is added to normal and falling machines. These machines will also have a new free Homer skill card.

Other changes

Sonia's new Skill Skin in the latest update (Image via Youtube/ GW Manish)

The buy-station system is also getting an overhaul. At level 100, players can upgrade male bundles without the tokens. Female bundles in the future are also expected to have some special effects.

The emote wheel slot will increase from 8 to 12, helping players flaunt more emotes in the game.

Players will again be able to type messages in the World Chat in this new update. In the current version, you need to select a player from the World Chat and invite them to a group to chat with them. However, this is set to change in the latest Free Fire OB43 Advance Server update.

A new Sonia Skill Skin is set to arrive on the Advance Server with the latest update.

These are the exciting new features you can experience in the Free Fire OB43 Advance Server update. The OB43 update will be live on the Advance Server until January 19, 2024. Thus, act fast to get your Activation Codes and arrive on the server to experience all these new features before they arrive in the game.

Note: Free Fire is currently banned in India by the government. Those from the region are advised to opt for Garena’s Free Fire Max or wait until the arrival of Free Fire India to enjoy the title.

